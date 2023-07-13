Grilled chicken salad with corn and watermelon is summer in a bowl

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. My childhood memories of the months between the end of one school year and the beginning of the next are a blur of green grass, sticky skin and the smell of charcoal smoldering in our family’s stout black Weber. Those summers — and the food we ate on our back patio — are the inspiration for this salad of grilled chicken and corn on a bed of crunchy lettuce tossed with fresh tomatoes and watermelon. It’s summertime in a bowl.

In Chicago, when we threw food on the grill — corn, chicken, sausages or patties — we called it barbecuing. When we invited friends over, we told them we were having “a barbecue.” This colloquial use of “barbecue” to refer to a meal or event is so common that it’s in the dictionary.

Get the recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Watermelon

It wasn’t until I started to study food culture as a young adult that I learned that some people bristle at this usage. Especially for practitioners of the craft in the American South, barbecuing is a specific style of cooking food. That event in your backyard that involves a grill? They’d call it “a cookout.” To them, to barbecue means to cook food over indirect heat.

My colleague Tim Carman, a barbecue aficionado and practitioner, notes that this heat often comes from smoldering hardwoods. The food might be cooked in a smoker — a contraption that can resemble a grill — or in a pit, or on a spit rotating over a flame. As my colleague Aaron Hutcherson recently wrote, “Smoke is one of the defining characteristics of barbecue — it’s what differentiates barbecue from grilling.”

No matter your preference, I hope you agree that something gorgeous happens when food meets fire. It’s not just the transfer of heat from flames to food, it’s not just the transition in state from raw to cooked. It’s the mysterious depth that vegetables and proteins pick up when they’re infused with the right kind of smoke, or just licked by live, quivering flames. I don’t have any concrete statistics, but because of the fickle and challenging nature of true barbecue, I’m going to guess that most of us are throwing food on a grill until it’s cooked. Smoke might be involved, but it’s not the primary cooking method. And that’s fine! Grilling is great.

For this grilled chicken salad, you’ll start by seasoning boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Let them hang out and absorb those flavors. Meanwhile, mix up a quick, ketchup-based barbecue sauce and stir together a simple, herby salad dressing. Next, heat up your grill. You want it good and hot — and you want the grates to be clean and well-greased! — before you put on a couple of ears of corn and the seasoned chicken.

The corn is done when it’s speckled brown and black all the way around. The chicken is done when a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each thigh reads 150 to 165 degrees. (The safe zone starts at 165, but if you pull it off a little early, the residual heat will cause the temperature to continue to rise.) As soon as the chicken is done, dunk it in the barbecue sauce. I like to use tongs to make sure each piece is fully coated with sauce. Then, I throw the chicken back on the hot grill for a few minutes so the sauce turns into a glaze. This is admittedly going to make your grill a little messy, but I promise: It’s worth it.

(No grill? Pull out a grill pan or your cast-iron skillet! This can all be done on your stove, too.)

After that second stint on the grill, let the chicken rest while you assemble the salads. You could make one big salad or four individual ones. I like to scatter the lettuce, tomatoes and watermelon evenly among shallow bowls. Then, I’ll cut the corn off the cobs and add the kernels to each salad. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and then chop the chicken into big bite-size pieces before adding it to the salad. Garnish each bowl with a few leaves of fresh basil, for maximum summertime flavor.

This salad is just the thing to eat on a warm summer evening as dusk turns to dark, fireflies twinkling in the distance.

