This Brooklyn stew is 36 days old. The lines are around the block.

The stew started on June 7, as potato and leek simmered in Annie Rauwerda’s Crock-Pot. Five days later, she added dill: “Boy was that a mistake,” Rauwerda wrote in her logbook. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By July 9, the never-ending soup recipe had improved. “Pretty good stew today,” Rauwerda’s entry reads. “No wonder Biblical Esau gave up his birthright for this stuff.”

Since June, Rauwerda, of New York’s Brooklyn borough, has been making a “perpetual stew” in her apartment and documenting it online. She’s also invited others to join in, hosting free “stew tastings” attended by as many as 200 Brooklyn residents, who sign up in advance on Rauwerda’s website and agree to bring an ingredient of their choice. If their name is Stew or Stu, they’ll be anointed a guest of honor.

A perpetual stew gets topped up with new broth and ingredients when it runs low rather than being dumped down the drain. The dish’s dubious origins are often traced to medieval European cuisine, though the concept better resembles certain Asian broth recipes. Regardless, intrepid cooks have put their own spins on the perpetual stew. Rauwerda’s is vegan and made in a Crock-Pot, she said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Attendees can bring their own contributions to the stew parties, as documented on Rauwerda’s TikTok. (She also happens to run the popular Twitter account Depths of Wikipedia.) Stew-eaters who attended a gathering several days ago brought sweet potatoes, mushrooms, parsnips, garlic scapes and beets, among other items. Several commented on the stew’s high quality, although one visitor said on Rauwerda’s TikTok she was “a little confused on how it’s not total mush.”

Rauwerda has yet to receive her utility bills for the stew-making period, she said, but she is selling perpetual stew merch to break even.

“I would love for it to reach new peaks, but I’ve also had to come to terms with what it means. It’s not just a perpetual stew now — it’s a viral perpetual stew,” she said.

What Rauwerda calls “random community juice” may seem faddish, but everlasting soup pots have a long history.

Online sources often say perpetual stews and “forever soups” draw from medieval food culture. But some historians dispute that claim, which comes from a single book, Reay Tannahill’s “Food in History,” noting that continuous heating would have been expensive for medieval peasants.

Rauwerda’s long-simmering broth does, however, share similarities with Asian “master stocks,” the dregs of which chefs reuse rather than discard. One Bangkok beef soup has simmered for almost half a century, NPR reported in 2019. Another broth, in Tokyo, features a dashi base that dates back to 1945.

“There’s no specific proof, but it’s not that illogical,” said French food historian Loïc Bienassis of the “perpetual stew” lore. Some writers in 18th century France mention a century-old soup establishment called the “Marmite Perpétuelle,” but Bienassis said it’s unclear whether the shop’s bouillon matches our idea of a perpetual stew.

Recent years have seen the tradition revived online as members of no-waste and slow cooking communities discover the joy of never-ending soup. Commenters on one subreddit queried their fellow cooks whether they could add beef bones to an already cooking stew and what to do if their potage turned “black and bitter.”

Pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz said she often cooks “never-ending soup” at home and thinks the trend comes from a desire to cook using intuition rather than recipes. When she worked in restaurants, she said kitchen staff would often use sauce from previous batches to ensure depth of flavor and consistency.

“In addition to being convenient and sort of resourceful and efficient, it was also creating these rich, harmonious, interesting flavors,” Pickowicz told The Post. “And it’s just nice to have soup on the stove.”

Several online commenters have raised health concerns over such stews, but experts say they’re safe if boiled. Bacteria grow most quickly in food between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. Bushwick in Brooklyn sits about 36 feet above sea level, meaning water-based soups made in the neighborhood boil at 212 degrees — well above the safety bar. Rauwerda said she is keen to remain in the good graces of the New York City Department of Health even as the stew’s fame grows.

So the stew may not be poisonous, but is it good? Rauwerda makes no promises.

“Completely depends on the day,” the stew club’s website hedges. Rauwerda said she eats it almost every day despite being “rather sick of stew.” It reached its peak flavor to date about two weeks into the project when one guest brought a spice mix, she said.

Because stew-making is not her primary occupation, Rauwerda plans to stop stirring around Aug. 6.

“As much as I love to see the event grow, it has morphed from a casual potluck into a large-scale alimentary operation that I cannot maintain,” she wrote. “But do not despair, my broth-ers in stew. The longer I serve as a stew-ard, the more I realize that the stew in the pot isn’t the stew that matters. What are we if not perpetual stews, hot sacks of organs contained by layers of flimsy flesh?”

