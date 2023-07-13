Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wine is steeped in tradition, but untraditional blends often beguile and surprise. Case in point: a 50-50 union of sauvignon blanc and viognier from Little James’ Basket Press, a delightful summer wine. We also have a sparkling vinho verde — more than forced combination, these bubbles come from the traditional champagne method of a second fermentation in the bottle, resulting in a delightfully smooth fizz. Finally, a splurge-worthy pinot noir takes us to the rocky vineyards near San Luis Obispo and the bohemian surfer lifestyle of Central California.

GREAT VALUE

Little James’ Basket Press Sauvignon-Viognier 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Pays d’Oc, France, $18

Sauvignon blanc and viognier are rarely blended, although their characteristics are complementary. The sauvignon’s acidity contributes verve and structure, while viognier’s floral aromas add grace. If you’re not convinced, put your trust in Louis and Cherry Barruol, proprietors of the Rhône Valley’s Château de Saint Cosme. Applause also for the light, eco-friendly bottle. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Winebow.

Quinta da Lixa Bruto

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Vinho Verde, Portugal, $24

Vinho verde typically has carbonation added to give it a refreshing spritz. This wine is made in the traditional champagne method, with a second fermentation occurring in the bottle to produce the bubbles. The result is a soft bead of fizz that accentuates the wine’s citrus flavors. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 775 grams (Sparkling).

Imported by Red Wolf Imports. Distributed locally by Global Wines Maryland.

Oceano Spanish Springs Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

San Luis Obispo Coast, Calif., $55

Oceano is owned by Rachel Martin, former director of Virginia’s Boxwood Winery (which her family owns) and her husband, Broadway producer Kurt Deutsch. With winemaker Marbue Marke, they focus on sustainably grown chardonnay and pinot noir from Spanish Springs Vineyard in the relatively new San Luis Obispo Coast appellation. For both wines, the coast offers pronounced acidity and freshness, slightly lower-than-average alcohol (for California), and expressive aromatics. The 2021 pinot noir was reticent when I first poured it, but after a few hours — even more the next day — it sang with flavors of raspberry, pomegranate, cherry and spice. I recommend decanting the pinot several hours before dinner. Martin earns extra kudos for adopting a lighter bottle, made with 75 percent recycled glass. Also exciting — nonalcoholic versions of each wine, called Oceano Zero, will be released this month. Certified SIP (Sustainability in Practice), Women-owned. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).

Available from Oceanowines.com. Distributed locally by Well Crafted Beverage.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

Gift this article Gift Article