9 corn recipes for summery mains, drinks, dessert and more

July 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
It’s hard to think of a more summery American crop than corn on the cob. Peak-season corn evokes images of backyard barbecues, state fairs or July Fourth cookouts. You might even think of the kid who went viral on TikTok for loving it so much. Regardless of where and how you enjoy it, corn is one of the most versatile in-season vegetables this time of year. With its cheery color, corn adds its delightful, juicy sweetness to sides, main dishes, desserts and drinks. Here are some recipes from our archives to satisfy your corn cravings.

Shrimp and Avocado Salad With Corn and Tomatoes

Above. Colorful, creamy and the tiniest bit spicy, this salad is sure to please just about any guest you invite for dinner for the rest of the summer (and every other season, too). Get the recipe.

Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tacos With Quick-Pickled Chiles

Level up your taco Tuesday with these, which use fresh zucchini and sweet corn charred to perfection. Add the punchy, salty spice blend known as sazón for depth of flavor and homemade pickled chiles for kick, and you’ve got the ingredients for a lively dinner. Get the recipe.

Corn Salad With Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño and Cilantro

This light and refreshing salad is also light work; just chop and mix a medley of summer veggies, and you’re set for your next potluck. Get the recipe.

Caramelized Corn and Sumac Over Labneh

Simple yet flavorful, this bright appetizer of caramelized corn over yogurt is an all-rounder on bread, greens and meat alike. Get the recipe.

Grilled Corn With Peanut Sauce

Turn a summer classic on its head with grilled corn on the cob slathered in this sweet and spicy sauce anchored by peanut butter, coconut milk and chiles. It’s so good, you’ll want to put it on everything. Get the recipe.

Roasted Potatoes With Silky Corn Sauce

This main course from cookbook author Hetty McKinnon is an homage to Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes that typically use canned creamed corn. But at the height of summer, why not freshen things up with a cob from the farmers market? Get the recipe.

Succotash Ravioli With Tomato Sauce

Stuffing succotash into ravioli combines the two in an untraditional marriage of a pair of beloved dishes. Get the recipe.

Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches

You may have heard of corn ice cream, but this version inspired by the Empellón restaurant in Manhattan ups the ante by sandwiching it between homemade waffles for a cooling dessert that would make a fitting end to a summery meal. Get the recipe.

Silver Queen Daisy

Step aside, cucumber; there’s a new vegetable to add to summer cocktails. This elegant drink features corn three ways: as a whiskey and muddled kernels, which provide a fresh, savory-sweet twist — and its corncob garnish adds unexpected whimsy. Get the recipe.

