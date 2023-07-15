9 corn recipes for summery mains, drinks, dessert and more

Shrimp and Avocado Salad With Corn and Tomatoes
Above. Colorful, creamy and the tiniest bit spicy, this salad is sure to please just about any guest you invite for dinner for the rest of the summer (and every other season, too). Get the recipe.
Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tacos With Quick-Pickled Chiles
Level up your taco Tuesday with these, which use fresh zucchini and sweet corn charred to perfection. Add the punchy, salty spice blend known as sazón for depth of flavor and homemade pickled chiles for kick, and you’ve got the ingredients for a lively dinner. Get the recipe.
Corn Salad With Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño and Cilantro
This light and refreshing salad is also light work; just chop and mix a medley of summer veggies, and you’re set for your next potluck. Get the recipe.
Caramelized Corn and Sumac Over Labneh
Simple yet flavorful, this bright appetizer of caramelized corn over yogurt is an all-rounder on bread, greens and meat alike. Get the recipe.
Grilled Corn With Peanut Sauce
Turn a summer classic on its head with grilled corn on the cob slathered in this sweet and spicy sauce anchored by peanut butter, coconut milk and chiles. It’s so good, you’ll want to put it on everything. Get the recipe.
Roasted Potatoes With Silky Corn Sauce
This main course from cookbook author Hetty McKinnon is an homage to Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes that typically use canned creamed corn. But at the height of summer, why not freshen things up with a cob from the farmers market? Get the recipe.
Succotash Ravioli With Tomato Sauce
Stuffing succotash into ravioli combines the two in an untraditional marriage of a pair of beloved dishes. Get the recipe.
Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches
You may have heard of corn ice cream, but this version inspired by the Empellón restaurant in Manhattan ups the ante by sandwiching it between homemade waffles for a cooling dessert that would make a fitting end to a summery meal. Get the recipe.
Silver Queen Daisy
Step aside, cucumber; there’s a new vegetable to add to summer cocktails. This elegant drink features corn three ways: as a whiskey and muddled kernels, which provide a fresh, savory-sweet twist — and its corncob garnish adds unexpected whimsy. Get the recipe.