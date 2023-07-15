9 corn recipes for summery mains, drinks, dessert and more

It’s hard to think of a more summery American crop than corn on the cob. Peak-season corn evokes images of backyard barbecues, state fairs or July Fourth cookouts. You might even think of the kid who went viral on TikTok for loving it so much. Regardless of where and how you enjoy it, corn is one of the most versatile in-season vegetables this time of year. With its cheery color, corn adds its delightful, juicy sweetness to sides, main dishes, desserts and drinks. Here are some recipes from our archives to satisfy your corn cravings.