7 recipes starring pita in pockets, pizzas, salad and more

After that, pick your pita adventure. You can stuff them, top them or toast, bake or fry them for a wide variety of meals and snacks. Here are a few possibilities culled from our Recipe Finder.
Za’atar-Spiced Chickpea Pita Pizzas
Pictured above. Pitas work well as a ready-made base for pretty much anything you want. Here they’re topped with mashed chickpeas, feta, grape tomatoes and mozzarella. Get the recipe.
Greek Pita Pizzas
This recipe pulls a lot of inspiration from Greek salads, with tomatoes, olives and feta among the toppings. A harissa-spiked yogurt is served on the side. Get the recipe.
Falafel Pitas With Cilantro-Cashew Sauce
Falafel is one of the most common things to see tucked inside a pita. Here you’ll learn how to make your own falafel using dried chickpeas. Get the recipe.
Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa
These hearty meatless pockets are stuffed with slabs of cauliflower and halloumi, both of which are cooked under the broiler for ease. Get the recipe.
Cheesy French Toast Pitas
You’ll be reminded of croque monsieur with this recipe, which stuffs the pitas with seasoned ground turkey patties, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and greens. Get the recipe.
The Wu-Wich
Tomato sandwiches are a summer classic, but you can never have too many. This unique riff dresses the tomatoes with fish sauce, lemon juice and olive oil before combining them with mayo and lentil sprouts in the pitas. Get the recipe.
Eggplant Bread Salad
Pitas can be used in salads much as you would other types of bread. In this recipe, they’re fried into crisp, golden chips. Get the recipe.