7 recipes starring pita in pockets, pizzas, salad and more

Pitas are my kind of convenient store-bought food: versatile, widely available and generally relatively affordable. For those more nutrition-minded, you can find plenty of whole-grain options, too. And if you’re most interested in freshness — and fewer preservatives — you can buy them from many Mediterranean or Middle Eastern bakeries and markets (in the D.C. area, my top picks include Mediterranean Bakery & Cafe, Yellow and Mastiha). For those who are more of a DIY mind-set, pitas are an accessible, fun bread to make at home, too.