7 cold soup recipes that prove soup season is year-round

A traditional tomato gazpacho, such as this recipe from José Andrés, is a staple during the summer months for a reason: It’s cold, easy to prepare and delicious. But there are many other types of gazpacho and other chilled soups that have those same qualities if you’re in the mood to switch things up. I’ve scoured our recipe database to find seven recipes that show you the breadth of cold soups, many of which don’t even require you to turn on your stove. With any chilled soup, keep in mind that it’s best to make them in advance so they can chill out in the fridge for a couple of hours for the best flavor.