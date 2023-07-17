7 cold soup recipes that prove soup season is year-round

Pineapple Gazpacho
Above. This no-cook soup is a lovely yellow, thanks to the starring fruit and a yellow bell pepper. A dash of hot sauce adds a nice little kick. Get the recipe.
Cauliflower Gazpacho
This vegan soup from celebrity chef and cookbook author Carla Hall gets topped with a drizzle of spinach oil for extra color and nutrition. Get the recipe.
Cold Mango and Rum Soup
A splash of golden rum brings this creamy mango soup to life. Get the recipe.
Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon
If you’re looking for another way to put your bounty of zucchini to good use this summer, this soup is it. Get the recipe.
Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho
All you need is a handful of ingredients for this vibrant red soup. Garnish it however you desire to add texture and flavor. Get the recipe.
Salmorejo
Similar to traditional gazpacho, salmorejo is creamier and thicker thanks to cooked egg yolks and bread blended into the soup. Get the recipe.
Peach Gazpacho
Great peaches are best eaten out of hand, but less-than-perfect fruit is just the ticket for this savory soup. Get the recipe.