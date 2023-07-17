7 cold soup recipes that prove soup season is year-round

By
July 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

A traditional tomato gazpacho, such as this recipe from José Andrés, is a staple during the summer months for a reason: It’s cold, easy to prepare and delicious. But there are many other types of gazpacho and other chilled soups that have those same qualities if you’re in the mood to switch things up. I’ve scoured our recipe database to find seven recipes that show you the breadth of cold soups, many of which don’t even require you to turn on your stove. With any chilled soup, keep in mind that it’s best to make them in advance so they can chill out in the fridge for a couple of hours for the best flavor.

Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie.

Pineapple Gazpacho

Above. This no-cook soup is a lovely yellow, thanks to the starring fruit and a yellow bell pepper. A dash of hot sauce adds a nice little kick. Get the recipe.

5 cold soups for sweltering summer days

Cauliflower Gazpacho

This vegan soup from celebrity chef and cookbook author Carla Hall gets topped with a drizzle of spinach oil for extra color and nutrition. Get the recipe.

Cold Mango and Rum Soup

A splash of golden rum brings this creamy mango soup to life. Get the recipe.

Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon

If you’re looking for another way to put your bounty of zucchini to good use this summer, this soup is it. Get the recipe.

How to use summer squash: A guide to this bountiful, versatile vegetable

Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho

All you need is a handful of ingredients for this vibrant red soup. Garnish it however you desire to add texture and flavor. Get the recipe.

How to cut a watermelon

Salmorejo

Similar to traditional gazpacho, salmorejo is creamier and thicker thanks to cooked egg yolks and bread blended into the soup. Get the recipe.

Peach Gazpacho

Great peaches are best eaten out of hand, but less-than-perfect fruit is just the ticket for this savory soup. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...