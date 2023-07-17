Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spices are such an important part of cooking. As important as selecting the right one for your dish, though, is ensuring the jar you reach for is at its best — or at least as close to it as you can get.

"Spices are incredibly powerful," says Bill Penzey of retailer Penzeys Spices. "They are some of the coolest stuff we have in nature."

Storing them properly is important for not only taking advantage of their unique properties but also making sure you get the most bang for your buck, says Angel Gregorio, owner of the SpiceSuite in Washington.

Here’s how to store your spices to keep them fresher for longer.

Avoid sunlight and heat.

Penzey says sunlight and heat are two of the main concerns when it comes to storing spices. Both can cause a loss of flavor and color. A dark, cool cabinet, drawer or pantry is an ideal spot to stash them.

One of the most common places to store spices, though, is a cabinet or shelf above or next to the oven. That’s okay as long as it doesn’t get too hot, Penzey says, especially as keeping them handy will make it more likely that you use them. While you have your oven or cooktop cranking, touch the jars. If they feel warm to the touch, it’s time to find them a new home.

Keep spices airtight.

Humidity is another enemy of spices because it causes clumping. (It’s also why you don’t want to shake a spice jar over food in a pot or pan that’s releasing steam, Gregorio says.) So when you put away the jars, make sure the lids are on and screwed tightly, which also reduces the likelihood of a mess on your shelf when they are inevitably knocked over.

If you are buying bagged spices, as I often do at my favorite Indian market, consider moving them into sealable containers. Gregorio prefers glass over plastic. “In addition to allowing us to see how much is left in the jar, glass doesn’t absorb flavors or odors and won’t react with the volatile oils in spices,” Carolyn Grillo writes at Cook’s Illustrated. To be thrifty and eco-friendly, feel free to reuse empty spice jars or canning jars.

If you must keep the spices bagged, Penzey recommends tightly rolling over the top and sealing it, such as with a rubber band or clip. Another option is to place the bag in a zip-top resealable bag.

Try not to store in refrigerator or freezer.

Some people swear by storing their spices in the freezer (or refrigerator), but that “is kind of overdoing it,” Penzey says. If your kitchen is not air-conditioned, it’s very hot and humid or you’ve had problems with clumping or fading flavors, then you might want to consider cold storage. Otherwise, Penzey doesn’t think it’s necessary.

Personally, I don’t have that kind of room in my freezer. Moreover, Gregorio worries that freezing might introduce humidity into the spices, especially if they are not well-sealed. Buying in such bulk that you feel the need to freeze the excess won’t help ensure turnover either, as I’m about to go into below.

Use them so you don’t lose them.

Continuously using and refreshing your spices is the easiest way to make sure they’re fresh, Gregorio says.

Ground spices retain their best flavor for 6 to 12 months, while whole spices can last a few years. As you’re evaluating spices, give them a sniff and a once-over. If they don’t smell potent or they look faded, it’s probably time to replace them. While you can just use a bit more of older spices to compensate for their lack of potency, sometimes that can still lead you to overseasoning your food, Gregorio says.

To keep a better inventory, be sure you can see the labels or add your own to make organizing easy. (Depending on how you store them, put a label on top or the side so you can quickly see what you have when scanning the shelf.) Adding the date you purchased or opened the spice can be helpful, too.

Just don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. As Penzey says, “relax, spices have a lot of flavor.” It doesn’t take much to preserve it.

