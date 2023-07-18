Hot honey shrimp and a crisp slaw make a quick meal for summer nights

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When I lived in south Louisiana, I ate shrimp maybe every other week. It might be in an étouffée or with a rémoulade. Or, I’d whip up a stir-fry with leftover rice, make a scampi or chop them and make a creamy shrimp salad stuffed in a buttery roll.

They cook so quickly and, down there, fresh Gulf shrimp are readily available, reasonably priced and reliably delicious. In the late spring and early summer, during brown shrimp season, however, I might eat them even more often, especially when my husband’s family still trawled for the crustaceans. We’d remove the heads from pounds of them and freeze them for the future. When the family trawling days were over, I’d often pull over on the side of the road and buy them from shrimpers selling their catch from ice chests.

Then, we’d boil a big batch and eat them night after night with kicky cocktail sauce and buttered saltines.

Man, I miss those days. While I don’t have as easy — or as cost-efficient — access to local seafood as I once did, I do still crave shrimp, especially in the summer. It’s almost like a conditioned response. Weather warms. Shrimp must be eaten.

Frozen shrimp often are my go-to these days, but I find I need to zhuzh them a bit more than I did the fresh catch. The flavor and texture are different, so rather than rely on old favorite recipes and be a bit let down by the outcome, I look for new ways to cook them.

That’s how I decided to try this Summer Slaw With Hot Honey Shrimp in “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash. The recipe is, of course, in the summer chapter of the cookbook, which offers a variety of salads for every season. Each makes smart use of ingredients at their peak.

To Prakash, salad is a broad term. She defines it as “a dish that’s produce-first, with a dressing that ties all of the components together, and layers of flavor and texture that make for fun and interesting forkfuls.”

This simple recipe checks all of those boxes, and, frankly, if you use frozen shrimp, it could easily be a bright dish for winter, too, when cabbages abound.

For this salad, peeled shrimp are tossed with hot honey, olive oil and garlic, then spread on a sheet pan for a quick roast. While they cook, you whip up a simple slaw of red and green cabbage, scallions and carrots and toss all of that with a cilantro-lime dressing with a hint of hot honey, too.

When ready to serve, you lay the shrimp on top of the slaw and sprinkle the whole thing with crumbled tortilla chips. You could also try crisp, seasoned homemade breadcrumbs if you prefer. I love the fresh taste and the variety of crunchy textures in each bite.

You can buy hot honey, but Prakash offers a recipe for making it, too, so I made extra, warmed it slightly and served it tableside so folks could zhuzh some more.

It tasted like summer on a plate and scratched my shrimp itch — for now.

