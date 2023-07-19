Celebrate Barbie Chef’s careers with these 13 recipes

If you’re seeking pink recipes in anticipation of the “Barbie” movie release date, or want to know more about why pink has been so hot in the food world and beyond, we can help you with that. But we would like to take this moment to celebrate the revered careerwoman’s many culinary endeavors, ranging from Spaghetti Chef to Pastry Chef. Inspired by each of her chef careers and the release date of the corresponding dolls, we’ve pulled our own favorite recipes from our archives that we think Barbie would love.
Chef (1991): Grilled Salmon With Pistachio Lemon Pesto
Above. Chef Barbie got her start in the kitchen in the ’90s when pesto was all the rage. Here, the condiment swaps in pistachios for pine nuts and is dolloped on tender grilled salmon. Get the recipe.
TV Chef (2009): Steak au Poivre
TV Chef Barbie pulls inspiration from her contemporaries, such as the brilliant Nigella Lawson. Nigella’s steak au poivre is a French classic and yields a delicious, luxurious result with just five ingredients and in 20 minutes. Get the recipe.
Pizza Chef (2009): Big Little Summer Tomato Pizza
Pizza Chef Barbie is a big proponent of using seasonal ingredients on her pies, and this summery pizza features peak-season tomatoes. Get the recipe.
Pancake Chef (2012): Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Pancake Chef Barbie caters all of her sleepovers with her besties — just don’t ask for crepes or flapjacks. When feeding a crowd, there’s nothing better than customizable buttermilk pancakes made in a sheet pan. Get the recipe.
Sweet Chef (2013): Strawberry Fool With Raspberries
Sweet Chef Barbie has a penchant for all things pink and sugary. Her signature color pops in this cold, no-cook dessert. Get the recipe.
Dessert Chef (2013): Almost Flourless Chocolate Cake
Dessert Chef Barbie specializes in the last course of the night, leaving daytime treats to Sweet Chef Barbie and Pastry Chef Barbie. She believes that good dessert can be simple and unfussy, and we agree. This chocolate cake is moist, delicate and incredibly easy to make. Get the recipe.
Pastry Chef (2014): Cream Puff
Pastry Chef Barbie is a master of French pastry technique and loves to show that off in her creations. These cream puffs use a delicate pastry dough called pâte à choux as their foundation and are a great way to practice your own pastry skills. Get the recipe. (For more baking tips and recipes like this one, sign up for our Baking Basics newsletter.)
Cookie Chef (2014): Marbled Shortbread
Cookie Chef Barbie constantly thinks outside the (cookie) box, striving for treats that are creative, interesting and, above all, tasty. We think she would be a fan of these gorgeous marbled shortbread cookies from baker Elana Berusch, inspired by artists making marbled clay earrings. Get the recipe.
Cupcake Chef (2015): Dorie Greenspan’s Cocoa Cupcakes
Cupcake Chef Barbie (Barbie has a sweet tooth, okay?) looks up to baking heroes, such as Dorie Greenspan. These rich, chocolaty cupcakes from the cookbook author are balanced with a tangy-sweet yogurt topping. Get the recipe.
Smoothie Chef (2016): Blueberry Banana Smoothie With Chia
Smoothie Chef Barbie balances healthful antioxidants and fruity, creamy flavor in her smoothies. She might like this version featuring nutritional powerhouses such as blueberries, banana, chia seeds and almonds. Get the recipe.
Spaghetti Chef (2017): Lemony Cacio e Pepe
Spaghetti Chef Barbie loves to put her own twist on classic dishes, though she only works with one pasta shape in particular — a true connoisseur. This cacio e pepe is brightened with an untraditional squeeze of lemon and shower of zest. Get the recipe.
Bakery Chef (2018): Sourdough Bread (Due Pane)
Bakery Chef Barbie lets Dessert Chef Barbie, Pastry Chef Barbie and Sweet Chef Barbie handle the sweet side of business and focuses on all things bread. She was way ahead of the curve and perfected her sourdough recipe long before the pandemic baking trend. This sourdough recipe gives you all the tools you need to get a fluffy loaf, just like Barbie. Get the recipe.
Pasta Chef (2021): Spicy Umami Pasta
Pasta Chef Barbie (not to be confused with Spaghetti Chef Barbie) turns up the heat with spicy, bold flavors. This pasta features those in spades with ingredients such as chile paste, olives and parmesan. Get the recipe.