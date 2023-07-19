Celebrate Barbie Chef’s careers with these 13 recipes

If you’re seeking pink recipes in anticipation of the “Barbie” movie release date, or want to know more about why pink has been so hot in the food world and beyond, we can help you with that. But we would like to take this moment to celebrate the revered careerwoman’s many culinary endeavors, ranging from Spaghetti Chef to Pastry Chef. Inspired by each of her chef careers and the release date of the corresponding dolls, we’ve pulled our own favorite recipes from our archives that we think Barbie would love.