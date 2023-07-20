Whip up a trio of dressings to use on your summer bounty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. Earlier this summer, I fell into a rut. Every weekend I’d get excited by all the colorful, fragrant produce at my farmers market and buy loads of it. I’d start out strong on Monday and Tuesday, eating nectarines over the sink, rubbing ripe tomatoes onto crusty bread and slathering salted butter on quickly blistered corn. But, by midweek, tired and weary from the excessive heat, I’d groan whenever I looked into my refrigerator. I felt like the cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant and broccoli were taunting me, threatening to spoil before I had the energy to turn them into something tasty.

I realized that I needed a few flavorful dressings that could also masquerade as marinades or sauces. They needed to be easy and quick to make, had to last all week and each be able to go with a variety of produce and proteins. That’s how this trio of Sweet-Tart Raspberry Vinaigrette, Creamy Cashew Ranch and Miso-Ginger Dressing came to be.

Get the recipe: Creamy Cashew Ranch.

A half pint of raspberries goes into the vinaigrette, turning it fuchsia and giving it the viscosity of a sauce. It’s great on frilly lettuce or baby salad greens with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. But it can do so much more than dress a salad. Strain the raspberry seeds out for best results before using it as a barbecue sauce on grilled chicken or a drizzle atop roasted fish. I’ve tossed it with raw chopped broccoli and toasted, sliced almonds for a side dish. It works well as a binder for a red cabbage slaw. I’ve used it as a basting glaze for roasted chicken. I’ve even served it atop peaches, plums and goat cheese for a sweet-and-savory fruit salad.

Get the recipe: Sweet-Tart Raspberry Vinaigrette.

The Creamy Cashew Ranch is a flavorful dairy-free alternative to America’s favorite dressing. Cashews make it creamy enough to work as a dip for raw vegetables or chips. Use more cashews for a thicker dip, or fewer if you want a thinner dressing. It’s also great with grilled vegetables, as a sandwich spread, on burgers or in place of mayonnaise in potato salad.

Get the recipe: Miso-Ginger Dressing.

Miso-Ginger Dressing is the lightest and brightest of this hard-working trio. It morphs into a marinade or sauce for just about anything, including chicken, fish, pork, tofu or vegetables like zucchini or cabbage. I like it with smashed cucumbers; fresh tomatoes cut into wedges; grilled slabs of eggplant; or as a sauce for chicken kebabs or seared salmon.

With these three dressings in my fridge, I’ve started looking forward to making dinner every night. Like mixing and matching clothes and accessories to come up with new outfits in my wardrobe, I’m mixing and matching these dressings with produce and proteins for new summer meals all week long.

