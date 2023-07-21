Kimchi, frozen seafood and other kitchen timesavers we embrace

While I do enjoy eating fresh produce more, the convenience and longevity of frozen vegetables is hard to beat. One reason for my admiration is that I don’t have to worry about them going to waste, which is always a risk for me as a person who lives alone. But an even great reason to love frozen produce is that they are often prepped and ready to go straight from their packaging, saving you the trouble of slicing and dicing. My mother would simply boil them so we got our dose of vegetables that day, but now you can toss some packages straight into the microwave. Or if you want to use them as more than a side dish, add them to soups, stews, pastas, and stir fries, such as this Vegetable Fried Rice.