10 zucchini recipes for summer, including fritters, tacos and bread

By
July 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Summertime brings summer squash, and that means zucchini as far as the eye can see. As anyone with a home garden would know: Mother Nature has decided you can never have too many zucchini, which means you can never have too many zucchini recipes. Zucchini’s beauty lies in its versatility — including french-fry-style bites and tacos, homemade breads and pastas; zucchini can do it all. If you want to take advantage of the abundant summer vegetable in all its refreshing glory, here are a selection of recipes to give you a head start. Want even more zucchini content? You can always find more in our archives.

Zucchini Fritters (Frittelle di Zucca)

These mini zucchini pancakes pack a protein punch, thanks to their earthy fava bean puree base. Zucchini flower petals elevate the Italian-inspired recipe to new heights. Get the recipe.

Hasselback Zucchini

Not only does this summery spin on the classic Hasselback potato make an impressive-looking side, it’s also irresistibly cheesy and tender. This crowd-pleasing zucchini is easy to prepare, making it perfect for summer entertaining. Get the recipe.

Roasted Zucchini, Potato and Burrata Salad

This elegant, one-pan salad boasts a deceivingly low-prep mix of mouthwatering textures and flavors. A simple drizzle of each, olive oil and sherry vinegar is all you need to highlight the oven-browned zucchini and tender potatoes. Get the recipe.

Baked Zucchini “Fries”

Parmesan-coated french fries? Yes, please, but make them zucchini. With all the satisfaction of a crunchy outside and tender inside, these baked zucchini “fries” promise a more healthful alternative to a beloved fried side. Get the recipe.

Big Zucchini Pancake With Yogurt-Feta Sauce

Zucchini is the star in this skillet pancake. Best when just baked and golden, it’s served with a dollop of dill-flecked yogurt-feta sauce. Get the recipe.

Zucchini and Lemon Pappardelle With Pine Nuts

This zesty pasta is a great way to make use of your zucchini bounty. Coarsely grated into a lemony pappardelle and topped off with toasted pine nuts, the vegetable adds a welcome freshness to the dish. Get the recipe.

Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tacos With Quick-Pickled Chiles

Tons of flavor make these summery tacos a quick, intensely delicious recipe for any taco lover’s arsenal. The hot quick-pickled chiles and sazón provide a dynamic complement to the grilled zucchini’s light char. Get the recipe.

Whole-Wheat Zucchini Bread

This tender and moist quickbread relies on honey, raisins and a whole pureed clementine for a satisfying and gently sweet result. Add some ginger for a pleasant zing. Get the recipe.

Grilled Chicken With Zucchini Pasta Salad

Need to dispatch some zucchini, but want the vegetable to take the back seat? This pasta salad recipe — which features orzo, feta and dill — makes a great main or equally enticing complement to a grilled main. Get the recipe.

Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt

A ginger marinade makes this light zucchini dish even more refreshing, and ideal for those sunny summer days. Fry up an egg, and toast a few slices of bread for scooping. Get the recipe.

