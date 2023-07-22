10 zucchini recipes for summer, including fritters, tacos and bread

Zucchini Fritters (Frittelle di Zucca)
These mini zucchini pancakes pack a protein punch, thanks to their earthy fava bean puree base. Zucchini flower petals elevate the Italian-inspired recipe to new heights. Get the recipe.
Hasselback Zucchini
Not only does this summery spin on the classic Hasselback potato make an impressive-looking side, it’s also irresistibly cheesy and tender. This crowd-pleasing zucchini is easy to prepare, making it perfect for summer entertaining. Get the recipe.
Roasted Zucchini, Potato and Burrata Salad
This elegant, one-pan salad boasts a deceivingly low-prep mix of mouthwatering textures and flavors. A simple drizzle of each, olive oil and sherry vinegar is all you need to highlight the oven-browned zucchini and tender potatoes. Get the recipe.
Baked Zucchini “Fries”
Parmesan-coated french fries? Yes, please, but make them zucchini. With all the satisfaction of a crunchy outside and tender inside, these baked zucchini “fries” promise a more healthful alternative to a beloved fried side. Get the recipe.
Big Zucchini Pancake With Yogurt-Feta Sauce
Zucchini is the star in this skillet pancake. Best when just baked and golden, it’s served with a dollop of dill-flecked yogurt-feta sauce. Get the recipe.
Zucchini and Lemon Pappardelle With Pine Nuts
This zesty pasta is a great way to make use of your zucchini bounty. Coarsely grated into a lemony pappardelle and topped off with toasted pine nuts, the vegetable adds a welcome freshness to the dish. Get the recipe.
Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tacos With Quick-Pickled Chiles
Tons of flavor make these summery tacos a quick, intensely delicious recipe for any taco lover’s arsenal. The hot quick-pickled chiles and sazón provide a dynamic complement to the grilled zucchini’s light char. Get the recipe.
Whole-Wheat Zucchini Bread
This tender and moist quickbread relies on honey, raisins and a whole pureed clementine for a satisfying and gently sweet result. Add some ginger for a pleasant zing. Get the recipe.
Grilled Chicken With Zucchini Pasta Salad
Need to dispatch some zucchini, but want the vegetable to take the back seat? This pasta salad recipe — which features orzo, feta and dill — makes a great main or equally enticing complement to a grilled main. Get the recipe.
Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt
A ginger marinade makes this light zucchini dish even more refreshing, and ideal for those sunny summer days. Fry up an egg, and toast a few slices of bread for scooping. Get the recipe.