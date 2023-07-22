10 zucchini recipes for summer, including fritters, tacos and bread

Summertime brings summer squash, and that means zucchini as far as the eye can see. As anyone with a home garden would know: Mother Nature has decided you can never have too many zucchini, which means you can never have too many zucchini recipes. Zucchini’s beauty lies in its versatility — including french-fry-style bites and tacos, homemade breads and pastas; zucchini can do it all. If you want to take advantage of the abundant summer vegetable in all its refreshing glory, here are a selection of recipes to give you a head start. Want even more zucchini content? You can always find more in our archives.