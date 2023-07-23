Tomato bruschetta teaches us the glorious clarity of Italian cooking

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Roberta Dowling taught me about seasoning. At the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts outside Boston in the late 1990s, nothing was as important to Roberta, the school’s gregarious, tough, inspirational founder. She taught us to taste and season as we went, adding salt gradually until we could sense the flavors awakening. I remember her furrowed brow when she tasted something under-seasoned and her infectious grin when she took a bite of something that lived up to her ideal: a “symphony” that would come together when all the contributing ingredients were in sync.

I lived for that smile. We all did.

Roberta, an Italian American who had taught Italian cooking at Madeleine Kamman’s school before founding her own, died in 2015 at age 75, a decade-and-a-half after I became enraptured by her in the classroom kitchen. And like so many of the school’s alumni, I think of her practically every time I cook.

Advertisement

When I’m scraping batter out of a mixing bowl into a pan, I hear her urging me to make sure to get every last tablespoon (“You missed a spot”), because if I were working in a professional bakery and making thousands of muffins a day, one wasted tablespoon per bowl could add up to serious lost revenue. When I make risotto, I imagine her watching to make sure that it spreads on the plate; if not, it’s too stiff. And when I make panna cotta, I remember how she taught me to tell when it’s properly gelled: It should jiggle when you jostle the plate — and it should stop as soon as you stop.

Italian cooking, as she demonstrated week in and week out, might seem simple, but it requires just as much attention to technique as any other cuisine. She taught us to honor ingredients and combine them in ways that let them shine, rather than hiding them in complicated constructions. It’s not simplicity as much as it is clarity.

So when I had a hankering to make a classic tomato bruschetta recently, I again thought of Roberta. I’ve made the dish countless times since I went to culinary school, and I remembered learning from her that even though the ingredient list is short, with a little bit of attention you can create something sublime. She also frequently corrected her students’ pronunciation: In case you’re not sure, it’s “broo-skett-ah.”

I didn’t have her recipe in my old school binder, but I found it online, and it’s just as I remembered. The keys are to make sure to grill the bread until it chars in spots — the name of the dish is related to the Italian word for “burn,” after all — and, not surprisingly, to season those tomatoes well. By starting with flavorful tomatoes, bathing them in olive oil, garlic, basil and the all-important salt, and giving them a little time to marinate, you create that symphony of flavors Roberta was always after.

Advertisement

I made it for my husband, foster son and his older brother, as an appetizer before a larger meal. The teenagers are not known for their affection for vegetables, but after one bite and then another, the older one said, “This isn’t the kind of thing I thought I would like.”

“It’s so good,” the younger one said. Then he paused. “It would be great with some cheese. It’s kind of like pizza.”

What can you do? They’re young. I channeled Roberta and talked about how the dish represents the glorious simplicity of Italian food — and how she taught us that in its most elemental form, without even the tomatoes or the garlic, bruschetta was intended to showcase the freshest olive oil. In short, it’s not pizza.

I doubt they found me as captivating as I found Roberta more than two decades ago, but no matter: Within minutes, the platter was bare.

Gift this article Gift Article