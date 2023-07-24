Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Can’t get to Spain this summer? I’ve got you covered, with two restaurants that can get you there, if only for a meal. Up for a road trip? Let me suggest two places, one of which requires some serious patience. Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight Vera stylishly blends two cuisines, but service leaves a sour taste Maybe you’re craving Vietnamese, or a steak dinner, the bill for which doesn’t read like a mortgage payment. Done and done.

All you have to do is repeat after me and break bread in some of my favorite places to eat right now.

Rice Paper

For some of us, it’s all about the numbers at this family-run Vietnamese restaurant in Eden Center.

If I’m in the mood for soup, I know 84 will reward me with catfish, okra, cilantro and juicy chunks of pineapple in a sweet-sour broth tweaked with tamarind. When I’ve got noodles on my mind, 51 brings me a bowl of fine vermicelli carpeted with pickled radish, shrimp, folds of charred pork, julienne cucumber and breezy mint. “Add the fish sauce and mix it up,” a server coaches recipients. We do as we are told and delight in the crowd of flavors and textures. Chopped baby clams, onions and laksa leaf, or Vietnamese coriander, make a jumble of smoky, stir-fried pleasure framed by sturdy rice crackers freckled with black sesame seeds. Say “9,” and the dish is yours.

A shortage of staff since the pandemic forced co-owner Mai Lam to trim the menu by about 20 items (and close a few hours earlier), but Rice Paper, opened in 2012 by her mother and a cousin, remains an embarrassment of riches with just under 100 dishes. Grilled turmeric fish is gone, but lemongrass chicken, or 86, remains — and continues to call to me. “I bring that home to the kids all the time,” says Lam. “It’s easy to eat.” Yes, ma’am.

It’s a good sign to hear so many customers speaking Vietnamese in the snug, 50-seat dining room, dressed with aqua booths and banquettes and tables a shade of lemongrass. One wall is brick, and another is outfitted with framed (well-deserved) accolades and round mirrors that resemble giant portholes. Diners can count on the friendly staff to make recommendations and warn against taking spring rolls home, out of concern the supple rice paper wrappers will go dry. Pitching in at the restaurant is Lam’s brother and mother, who comes in three days a week to help out in the kitchen, where she oversees marination.

I never find Rice Paper, frequented by locals and tourists alike, at rest. Expect a line at high noon, for instance, despite all the competition nearby. Lam tips off me — and thus you — with the best time to visit: 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays, she says.

6775 Wilson Blvd., Falls Church. 703-538-3888. ricepaper-tasteofvietnam.com. Open for indoor dining and takeout. Entrees, $15 to $63 (for shareable oxtail soup).

Charley Prime Foods

The latest from veteran restaurateurs Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks can be anything a diner wants it to be: date night, family reunion, a single adventure. Designed as a fancier version of Bar Charley in Washington, Charley Prime Foods actually joins ideas from all the owners’ establishments. The pastas, for instance, will be familiar to fans of Little Coco’s in the District, as will the happy hour burger, borrowed from Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring.

The dining room looks nothing like the competition in sprawling Rio Lakefront. Flowery wallpaper, paintings from Greenbaum’s own brushes, forest-green booths and a raised bar make a more personal statement, and how cool that more than half the seats are on a (covered) patio overlooking water.

Set sail with stumps of crisp sticky rice plied with shredded roast pork, finished with Korean barbecue sauce, or a salad so big and beautiful, it ought to be in pictures. Ask for “Ode to Spago,” a happy fusion of cabbage, wonton crisps, chicken poached in coconut milk and lemongrass and … you get the idea. The bounty is delicious.

The menu casts a wide net without going all Cheesecake Factory on its audience. Think roasted salmon, chicken Milanese and a French dip sandwich rethought with shaved lamb and harissa aioli. A section billed “Here’s the Beef” seduces steak lovers with cuts for every budget, and the kitchen’s care and attention extend to french fries cut in-house and kids’ menus featuring smaller portions of adult selections.

The bar is probably SRO. Crowds form when great drinks are fairly priced.

9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg. 240-477-7925. charleyprimefoods.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Dinner entrees, $18 to $65.

The Crab Claw

Chomping at the bit as we wait for the barn-size landmark to open on St. Michaels Harbor, dozens of us are entertained by the pre-show sight of servers slicing a grove of lemons and securing giant sheets of paper to picnic tables with the help of masking tape. You want to show up early for lump crab cakes, crab imperial and steamed hard-shell blue crabs. (“If he don’t kick,” promises the menu, “we don’t cook!”) The restaurant seats 350 people inside and out, but spots are claimed quickly; on Saturdays, as many as 1,200 customers might be served seafood with a view.

Owner Tracey Jones Wass says her parents “put St. Michaels on the map” when they launched the Crab Claw in 1965. Between the cheery and efficient young servers, who sport T-shirts emblazoned with “I eat the mustard” and let you know fresh lime juice goes into the margaritas, and the intoxicating perfume of water, beer and lemon, the scene alone could explain the restaurant’s long run.

But the food is just what you crave, too. Maryland crab soup is loaded with its sweet signature, but also tomatoes, corn and serious heat. Broiled or fried, the delightful crab cake, veined green with what appear to be herbs, arrives in a soft potato bun with sweetly fresh coleslaw, made right here, and french fries. The fried chicken is respectable but upstaged by its sidekicks (love the mustardy potato salad). Go big and ask for the treasure chest of steamed spiced shrimp, mussels and oysters rounded out with boiled potatoes, corn on the cob and drawn butter — a picnic for Poseidon.

A companion and I sat near a family reunion, a regular sight here, says the owner, who adds that not a Friday goes by without a rehearsal dinner.

Get there while you can. Chesapeake Bay Magazine reports the seafood draw is being bought by its neighbor, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Jones Wass declined to verify or comment, sharing only that the restaurant will remain open for its annual March to October season. Meanwhile, she’s busy preserving memories of the place. On the horizon: a cookbook featuring Crab Claw recipes.

304 Burns St., St. Michaels, Md. 410-745-2900. thecrabclaw.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining. Sandwiches, $12 to $29; entrees, $24 to $43.

Jaleo

Thirty years after it served its first tapa, this Spanish oasis from chef-humanitarian José Andrés is as fresh as ever. Diners walk in to what always feels like a fiesta (a masked bull head on the wall near the bar helps) and sit down to multiple menus listing dozens of drinks and small plates. Overwhelmed? You can’t say you weren’t warned by the name alone, which translates to Spanish as “racket.”

For help in winnowing the many choices, I asked the trailblazer behind the script to pick three tapas he considers crucial to understanding Jaleo, which juggles 600 or so covers a day. One is gazpacho, the chef’s wife’s recipe, spiked with sherry and poured into a bowl of minced cucumbers and green peppers at the table: an invigorating liquid salad. The other is garlic shrimp, pearly sauteed seafood ramped up with chile de árbol. Even simpler, but just as sublime, is airy-crisp pan de cristal imported from Barcelona and slathered with crushed beefsteak tomato. So much joy from just two ingredients!

Allow me to add to his cheat sheet. I never graze here without ordering the toss of sliced apple, fennel and manchego — a refreshing pause between the hot or rich tapas — and something with ham, often the little pork patties sandwiched with piquillo peppers, caramelized onions and aioli in a toasted brioche bun. The croquettes display the kitchen’s skill at frying, while the “old” and “new” olives marry tradition with molecular gastronomy.

Bottom line: You can take anyone to Jaleo and make them a fan.

480 Seventh St. NW. 202-628-7949. jaleo.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining and delivery. Small plates, $5 to $22.

Three Blacksmiths

Jake and Sara Addeo follow the same recipe created by the original owners, also a couple, in their 20-seat restaurant in Rappahannock County, where everyone is served the same multicourse menu beginning at 7 p.m. Like their predecessor in this warm-in-wood, candlelit dining room, the Addeos are doing something right. Three Blacksmiths is almost completely booked six months out.

Some gratis bubbly starts the dinner party, just as it might in the home of a good host, followed by a trio of little snacks that change from week to week. The rest of the five-course menu is “inspired from farmers’ lists,” says Jake, whose Italian roots surface in details including the opening focaccia, later pasta course and wine pairing selections. Highlights from a recent meal included a brilliant carrot soup shot through with Indian spices and saddle of lamb rolled up with herbs and anchovies, a main course arranged with a golden polenta cube, split sugar snap peas, and a reduction of red wine and strawberries.

Jake presides over the open kitchen, and Sara, a former teacher, manages guest relations. Three Blacksmiths is so intimate, though, diners get face time with both. You may find yourself looking at your watch, particularly if you’ve got a long drive ahead of you. The lags between some courses feel like those dinner parties where home cooks are trying too hard to impress you.

But little details — sheepskin stools for bags, little anvils with your party’s name displayed, sweet treats for the road — create big impressions, and when’s the last time dinner in a restaurant felt like dinner in someone’s home?

20 Main St., Sperryville, Va. 540-987-5105. threeblacksmiths.com. Open for indoor dining Wednesday through Saturday. Five-course menu, $148 per person.

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Guitar music and a beaming host are just what two of us need after battling Friday traffic to reach this multistory oasis of serenity in Glover Park.

“It’s not often you leave the office and land in Spain for dinner,” says our attendant as he leads us upstairs, where chef Danny Lledó greets us with a snack from the open kitchen. A cracker fused from rice and manchego and flavored with cherries makes a nice welcome. Once we’re seated in the intimate white dining room, more snacks (oysters capped with lemon and honey “air!”) land on our linen-draped table.

Diners don’t get a menu up front at Xiquet (pronounced chee-KETT). Lledó and team want to surprise you from course to course. Even so, each dish is accompanied by a fancy card describing the ingredients and sharing some background. For those of us who like the deep dish on what we’re eating but don’t want to take notes, the amenity is brilliant.

Curious about the sauce next to the dill-cured bluefin tuna? The puree of garlic and almonds is a nod to Spain’s classic chilled soup, ajo blanco, while the green dots, from plankton, are intended to give the dish a maritime taste. Wonder where the chef gets his luscious suckling pig, which is cooked in its own fat and accessorized with garlic puree, orange gel and grilled lettuce splashed with 25-year-old wine vinegar? A card credits Spain, home to the famous Iberian black pigs, and New Jersey, where they’re raised. The “noodles” supporting some sweet lobster evoke the pasta used for fideuà but are in fact matchsticks of parsnips infused with seafood broth. Dover sole is followed by a frog’s leg is trailed by squab garnished with jewellike raspberries.

Dinner, washed back with the option of fine Spanish wines, stretches more than a dozen delicious courses, but they’re portioned to sate rather than stuff you. A couple of hours in, a palate cleanser of watermelon sorbet ignited with red chili flakes and sweetened with grilled cherries prepares you for a couple of light desserts followed in the lounge with housemade bonbons and tea.

The notes, inspired by the Spanish card game called brisca, change with the season and are meant to lure customers for other than an annual special occasion — “four times a year” to collect a full deck, says the clever chef behind a luxury restaurant where I’d be happy to spend my own money.

2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW. 202-913-4671. xiquetdl.com. Open for indoor dining Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner, $265 per person, excluding tax and 22 percent gratuity.

