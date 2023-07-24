Chips
After a recent beach trip, I came home with a few bagels that had been sitting on the counter for almost a week. I had a feeling they’d make great bagel chips, and I was right. So I decided to share my technique with you all in this recipe for Baked or Air Fryer Bagel Chips, in which thin slices of bagels are brushed with a mix of butter and olive oil and then crisped in the oven or air fryer (a.k.a. small convection oven).
Pitas also lend themselves well to the chip treatment. Simply cut into triangles, brush with oil and bake until crisp and golden. For super-crunchy results, our Fattoush Platter recipe suggests baking at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Ellie Krieger also makes thin toasts with halved pitas cut into wedges and baked at 350 degrees for 5 to 6 minutes.
Croutons
Almost any kind of bread can be turned into croutons. Cookbook author Tara Jensen is a big fan of sourdough, especially loaves made with some whole wheat, so that the bran rehydrates and soaks up more of the oil for optimal flavor and a slight chew.
Hearty white sandwich bread, such as the sliced loaves you might get at the store, is a great option. (Just nothing too thin, please.) You can go bolder with rye or pumpernickel, though darker breads can be harder to gauge doneness based on color alone.
Using older bread will help the bread soak up the fat (extra-virgin olive oil is a go-to) and create a crisp texture. Jensen prefers to tear the bread for croutons by hand. The irregular shape means you’ll get contrasting textures — crispy point here, softer bready spot there. The oven is an excellent way to toast croutons, since it’s relatively hands off and makes it simple to cook up a big batch. Aim for 350 to 400 degrees, and expect the toasting to take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes depending on the size and type of your bread, the temperature and your preferred level of doneness. If you’re working with smaller amounts, you can toast croutons in a skillet on the stovetop. Jensen also grills slices of bread, then tears them into pieces after they have been toasted.
Croutons, or variations on them, are part of many a bread salad recipe, including Summer Tomato Panzanella.
French toast and bread pudding
French toast is a classic use for stale bread, though it works best with loaves with a tighter crumb rather than very open one. My favorite bread to use is challah, as in Cinnamon Challah French Toast. For a large-format option built for the oven, there’s always baked French toast or bread pudding. Bread pudding can be made with layers of slices, but you open up your options if you decide to go with cubed bread, which you can dry out overnight or in the oven so that it better soaks up your custard made with eggs and milk, heavy cream or half-and-half.
Easy Apple Charlottes inspired by “Downton Abbey” share DNA with the aforementioned ideas, but you use pieces of bread soaked in an egg mixture to create a dome around a cooked apple filling.
Breadcrumbs
This is one of the lowest-lift options. Run your stale bread through the food processor until it is finely ground. If you need dried breadcrumbs, leave to stale on a sheet pan or toast briefly in a moderate oven to dry out. Use right away or stash in the freezer. If you want to go straight into the kind of crisp, golden crumbs you get in the store, stick to Jesse Szewczyk’s technique for Lemony Breadcrumbs With Garlic and Parmesan, in which you essentially first make croutons and then grind, season and fry them to golden perfection. After that, they’ll be ready to use on top of pastas and casseroles or as part of a breading for chicken cutlets.
If you’re a pie baker, follow the lead of such experts as Dorie Greenspan and place a layer of dried breadcrumbs on top of the crust to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom.
Soups and stews
Cultures all over the world have for centuries incorporated old bread into rustic fare that stretches even meager ingredients into something hearty. Depending on the recipe, you can allow torn pieces of bread to disintegrate into the soup and leave as is, or you can puree the soup for a smoother texture with the thickening power of the bread. Check out Pappa al Pomodoro (Tuscan Tomato and Bread Stew), Venetian Bread Soup, Portuguese Bread Soup (Acorda) and White Bean and Bread Soup With Bellota Ham for examples.
Bostock
When faced with the prospect of lackluster grocery store panettone around the holidays, I wondered whether you could take a page from almond croissants, in which a nut paste is spread and baked into stale or day-old pastries. My colleague Daniela Galarza ran with the idea, developing a recipe for Panettone Bostock, a variation on the common French pastry for using up old bread. Hers features an any-nut frangipane you can slather onto staled panettone, croissants, brioche or even white bread and top with your choice of nuts and fruit.