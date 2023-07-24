Almost any kind of bread can be turned into croutons. Cookbook author Tara Jensen is a big fan of sourdough , especially loaves made with some whole wheat, so that the bran rehydrates and soaks up more of the oil for optimal flavor and a slight chew.

Hearty white sandwich bread, such as the sliced loaves you might get at the store, is a great option. (Just nothing too thin, please.) You can go bolder with rye or pumpernickel, though darker breads can be harder to gauge doneness based on color alone.

Using older bread will help the bread soak up the fat (extra-virgin olive oil is a go-to) and create a crisp texture. Jensen prefers to tear the bread for croutons by hand. The irregular shape means you’ll get contrasting textures — crispy point here, softer bready spot there. The oven is an excellent way to toast croutons, since it’s relatively hands off and makes it simple to cook up a big batch. Aim for 350 to 400 degrees, and expect the toasting to take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes depending on the size and type of your bread, the temperature and your preferred level of doneness. If you’re working with smaller amounts, you can toast croutons in a skillet on the stovetop. Jensen also grills slices of bread, then tears them into pieces after they have been toasted.