5 icebox cake recipes for cool, no-bake desserts

Icebox cakes are the easy, cool (literally) dessert you need to add to your summer repertoire. “In its simplest form, an icebox cake is a layered dessert of crispy cookies and fluffy whipped cream,” cookbook author Jessie Sheehan wrote for The Washington Post . “But it is one that transforms into something truly magical and complex when placed in the fridge to firm up, as the cookies absorb the cream, softening into something downright caky and luscious.”

The basic version of the dessert was popularized by Nabisco, who included a recipe on the package for its Famous Chocolate Wafers. Much to the chagrin of icebox cake fans everywhere, those cookies were quietly discontinued in the beginning of 2023, but any sort of cookie or cracker can be used in its place. Instead of whipped cream, you can use pudding or ice cream, and you can further customize the cake by adding whatever flavorings you desire, such as fresh fruit or caramel sauce.