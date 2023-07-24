5 icebox cake recipes for cool, no-bake desserts

The basic version of the dessert was popularized by Nabisco, who included a recipe on the package for its Famous Chocolate Wafers. Much to the chagrin of icebox cake fans everywhere, those cookies were quietly discontinued in the beginning of 2023, but any sort of cookie or cracker can be used in its place. Instead of whipped cream, you can use pudding or ice cream, and you can further customize the cake by adding whatever flavorings you desire, such as fresh fruit or caramel sauce.
The possibilities are endless. But if you are looking for inspiration, here are five recipes from our database to jump-start your icebox cake journey.
Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake
With this recipe Sheehan, who literally wrote the book on icebox cakes, gives the birthday cake favorite a chilled makeover. Get the recipe.
Peach Melba Icebox Cake
Traditionally, peach Melba is a dessert of poached peaches, drizzled with raspberry sauce and served with scoops of vanilla ice cream. Here, there are layers of almond-flavored whipped cream, folded with peach jam and chunks of ripe peaches, almond wafers and fresh raspberries. Get the recipe.
Blueberry and Lemon-Cream Icebox Cake
This refreshing dessert has alternating layers of blueberry-infused mascarpone and lemon whipped cream between layers of graham crackers. Get the recipe.
Dark and Stormy Icebox Cake
Based on the cocktail of the same name, crispy ginger snaps separate alternating layers of dark rum and lime whipped cream. Get the recipe.
Black Forest Icebox Cake
This recipe transforms the traditional black forest cake into icebox form with chocolate cookies, cherry-cream cheese whipped cream and fresh fruit. Get the recipe.