5 vegan burgers packed with vegetables, beans and grains

We live in the age of tech meat, a time when eerily accurate beef alternatives are easily spotted in supermarket refrigerators and lab-grown meat isn’t a far-fetched sci-fi plotline. Burgers, in particular, have become a popular ground for experimenting, with brands such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods conjuring up uncanny alternatives that have even captured the attention and taste buds of vocal meat-eaters. But for vegetarians such as myself and food writer Alicia Kennedy, who wrote for The Washington Post about the tensions between the two, the ubiquity of these copycats has inspired the question: Where are the veggie burgers that are actually made from vegetables?