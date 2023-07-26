5 vegan burgers packed with vegetables, beans and grains

Despite the buzz we’ve been hearing for the past few years, alt-meat fever has cooled, and I hope this means a renaissance for vegetarian cooking that centers on plants and their infinite preparations, including veggie burgers packed with grains, beans and, of course, vegetables. Whether or not you eat meat, I believe there’s a veggie burger out there for everyone. These options from our archives are all vegan and delicious — find even more by searching our Recipe Finder.
Carrot, Cumin and Kidney Bean Burgers
Above. These burgers are simple, budget-friendly, and, most important, delicious. What more can you ask of a veggie burger — or any meal? Get the recipe.
Black Bean Burgers
Apple sauce is an unlikely but effective binder in these black bean burgers. Don’t worry — you can’t taste it. Get the recipe.
BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers
Mushrooms have long been a veggie burger go-to, thanks to their firm texture and earthy, umami flavor. Portobello mushrooms are the star of the show in these burgers and rise to new heights thanks to a simple homemade barbecue sauce. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic Glazed-Onions
The concept of a veggie burger may feel incompatible with pantry cooking if you’re using alt-meat, egg replacers or seasonal ingredients, but staff writer Aaron Hutcherson will help you rethink that perspective. These burgers are packed with shelf-stable canned mushrooms and beans and get their bold flavor from balsamic-glazed onions, soy sauce and spices. Get the recipe.
Beet, Quinoa, Black Bean and Flaxseed Burgers
Take a page from Barbie Chef and think pink with these beet-tinged quinoa and black bean burgers. Beyond giving the dish a rosy hue, the root vegetable also provides a subtle sweetness. Get the recipe.