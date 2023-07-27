Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern France has always produced terrific values in wine, but a noteworthy trend in the past decade or so has been wines made from grapes associated with more prestigious and expensive appellations farther north. Chardonnay, for example. Benjamin Meï offers the latest example here. We also have an unusual and delicious white blend from Piemonte in northern Italy and a deep, savory pinot noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

GREAT VALUE

Maison Meï De Terra Méditerranée Chardonnay 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

France, $16

I did a double-take at the label after taking a first sip of this lovely wine. Yes, it is chardonnay. But don’t expect the soft, oaky or buttery chardonnay you may be used to at this price. This is racy and fresh, with flavors of nectarine and mango, unencumbered by oak. Winemaker Benjamin Meï also produces a delicious rosé called De Terra Luberon. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 415 grams (Light).

Advertisement

Imported and distributed locally by DeChaunac Wine Imports.

GREAT VALUE

G.D. Vajra Luigi Baudana Dragon 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Langhe, Italy, $22

This is a very unusual field blend of white varieties that are not typically found in Italy’s Piemonte region. According to the winery website, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, riesling and nascetta — a regional native for expressive floral aromas — each play a role. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 490 grams (Light).

Imported by Vajra USA. Distributed locally by Winebow.

Torii Mor Pinot Noir 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Willamette Valley, Ore., $34

Fans of Oregon pinot noir will recognize this as the “valley blend” of Torii Mor, an introduction to their more specialized and specific pinots from single-vineyard sites. (That’s a familiar model for the Willamette Valley.) This wine is lush and soft with dark fruit flavors of blackberry and blueberry, with an umami character that hints of mushrooms. Torii Mor is located in the Dundee Hills AVA, where volcanic soils often give wines a stony austerity and tart cherry fruit quality. This blend suggests vineyards in the marine soils of Yamhill-Carlton or the richer terroirs of the Chehalem Mountains on the northern edges of the Willamette Valley. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 650 grams (Average).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

Gift this article Gift Article