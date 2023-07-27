Four of our tasters named this as the closest to Diet Coke of any of the brands they sampled, and if you turn to diet cola for a hit of caffeine, this might be the one for you (the Diet Rite and Virgil’s contain no caffeine). “Bright and fizzy,” praised one. “The nearest thing to my DC,” said another. But the way they rhapsodized about the genuine article, which we tasted alongside its would-be rivals, made it seem unlikely that this group was ready to immediately make the switch. “I don’t care if aspartame embalms me from the inside,” concluded one.