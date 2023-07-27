Gribiche is the sauce that can do it all

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday.
Today, I’m going to stretch the concept again. I believe that the French sauce known as gribiche can, and in some cases should, become a main course.
The French encyclopedia of gastronomy, the “Larousse Gastronomique,” defines gribiche as “a cold sauce based on mayonnaise in which the raw egg yolk is replaced by hard-boiled (hard-cooked) egg yolk. Capers, fines herbes and the chopped white of a hard-boiled egg are added.” The book also says the sauce is to be served with calf’s head or cold fish.
Essentially, the traditional recipe for this sauce, a cousin of tartar sauce and hollandaise, goes something like this: Hard boil a few eggs. Cut them open and pop out the cooked yolks. Mash the cooked yolks in a bowl and then slowly whisk in some neutral oil until a mayonnaise forms. Stir in the chopped egg whites along with a little vinegar, salt, pepper, capers and chopped parsley, chervil and tarragon. Many versions include chopped pickles, too.
The sauce can be light and runny as a vinaigrette or thick as aioli. I fell for it years ago at a now-closed restaurant in Paris. When I lived in New York, I ate it with the pork Milanese at Wildair.
When I got a copy of chef Jeremy Fox’s “On Vegetables,” I tried his version, which is admittedly a bit of a cheat. Rather than use the hard-boiled egg yolks as an emulsifying agent, Fox simply chopped up hard-boiled eggs and adds them to mayonnaise, along with the other ingredients. It’s a faster way to gribiche.
In the recipe I make these days, I use store-bought mayonnaise and I soft-boil the eggs. I like that this speeds things up and gives the sauce thin streaks of golden yolk. (You could hard-boil the eggs if you prefer.) By altering the amount of mayonnaise, you get to decide whether you want a runny sauce — for, let’s say, dressing a bunch of blanched asparagus — or a thick and lively egg salad to serve open-faced on slices of bread for a main meal.
The crunchy chopped cornichons are my favorite part, but I also love the bits of capers that go pop-pop-pop in each bite. There’s lots of ways to play with this one: For starters, try it with lemon juice instead of Dijon mustard, green olives instead of capers, and basil and thyme instead of parsley and tarragon.