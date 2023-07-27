Gribiche is the sauce that can do it all

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today, I’m going to stretch the concept again. I believe that the French sauce known as gribiche can, and in some cases should, become a main course.

The French encyclopedia of gastronomy, the “Larousse Gastronomique,” defines gribiche as “a cold sauce based on mayonnaise in which the raw egg yolk is replaced by hard-boiled (hard-cooked) egg yolk. Capers, fines herbes and the chopped white of a hard-boiled egg are added.” The book also says the sauce is to be served with calf’s head or cold fish.

Essentially, the traditional recipe for this sauce, a cousin of tartar sauce and hollandaise, goes something like this: Hard boil a few eggs. Cut them open and pop out the cooked yolks. Mash the cooked yolks in a bowl and then slowly whisk in some neutral oil until a mayonnaise forms. Stir in the chopped egg whites along with a little vinegar, salt, pepper, capers and chopped parsley, chervil and tarragon. Many versions include chopped pickles, too.

The sauce can be light and runny as a vinaigrette or thick as aioli. I fell for it years ago at a now-closed restaurant in Paris. When I lived in New York, I ate it with the pork Milanese at Wildair.

When I got a copy of chef Jeremy Fox’s “On Vegetables,” I tried his version, which is admittedly a bit of a cheat. Rather than use the hard-boiled egg yolks as an emulsifying agent, Fox simply chopped up hard-boiled eggs and adds them to mayonnaise, along with the other ingredients. It’s a faster way to gribiche.

In the recipe I make these days, I use store-bought mayonnaise and I soft-boil the eggs. I like that this speeds things up and gives the sauce thin streaks of golden yolk. (You could hard-boil the eggs if you prefer.) By altering the amount of mayonnaise, you get to decide whether you want a runny sauce — for, let’s say, dressing a bunch of blanched asparagus — or a thick and lively egg salad to serve open-faced on slices of bread for a main meal.

The crunchy chopped cornichons are my favorite part, but I also love the bits of capers that go pop-pop-pop in each bite. There’s lots of ways to play with this one: For starters, try it with lemon juice instead of Dijon mustard, green olives instead of capers, and basil and thyme instead of parsley and tarragon.

