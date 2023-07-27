This peach-cherry cobbler is stealthily healthful

Just let them fully enjoy the experience of it, and watch as they devour the gently sweet, baked peaches and cherries, their quintessential fruit flavor shining through beneath the golden, tender biscuit crust.

Please, don’t tell anyone this dessert is better for them until after they have tasted it. If you explain beforehand, people will approach it warily, with all the biases they have against healthier food options.

No one needs to know that the crust’s drop biscuit batter is made with whole-grain flour — the variety used is so tender you can’t even tell — or that it contains healthy oil to cut some of the usual butter. You don’t have to advertise that this cobbler is made with minimal added sugar, mostly in the form of honey, just enough to amplify the natural sweetness of the fruit, and tip the biscuit topping away from savory.