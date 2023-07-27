Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

This peach-cherry cobbler is stealthily healthful

By
July 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

Please, don’t tell anyone this dessert is better for them until after they have tasted it. If you explain beforehand, people will approach it warily, with all the biases they have against healthier food options.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Just let them fully enjoy the experience of it, and watch as they devour the gently sweet, baked peaches and cherries, their quintessential fruit flavor shining through beneath the golden, tender biscuit crust.

Sign up for Voraciously's Plant Powered II newsletter and have more fun cooking with vegetables

No one needs to know that the crust’s drop biscuit batter is made with whole-grain flour — the variety used is so tender you can’t even tell — or that it contains healthy oil to cut some of the usual butter. You don’t have to advertise that this cobbler is made with minimal added sugar, mostly in the form of honey, just enough to amplify the natural sweetness of the fruit, and tip the biscuit topping away from savory.

The finishing sprinkle of coarse brown sugar on top will alert them in the most alluring way that something sweet is coming. You will hardly hear a sound besides forks clinking against plates and a chorus of “Mmm” as everyone savors this delightful summer dessert.

Once your guests have polished off their portion and have effusively thanked you, feel free to tell them it happens to be a more healthful choice. Or, don’t bother revealing that at all.

Get the recipe: Peach-Cherry Cobbler With Biscuit Topping

Loading...