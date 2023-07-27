This peach-cherry cobbler is stealthily healthful

Please, don’t tell anyone this dessert is better for them until after they have tasted it. If you explain beforehand, people will approach it warily, with all the biases they have against healthier food options.
No one needs to know that the crust’s drop biscuit batter is made with whole-grain flour — the variety used is so tender you can’t even tell — or that it contains healthy oil to cut some of the usual butter. You don’t have to advertise that this cobbler is made with minimal added sugar, mostly in the form of honey, just enough to amplify the natural sweetness of the fruit, and tip the biscuit topping away from savory.
The finishing sprinkle of coarse brown sugar on top will alert them in the most alluring way that something sweet is coming. You will hardly hear a sound besides forks clinking against plates and a chorus of “Mmm” as everyone savors this delightful summer dessert.
Once your guests have polished off their portion and have effusively thanked you, feel free to tell them it happens to be a more healthful choice. Or, don’t bother revealing that at all.