Reduce food waste at home with these sisters’ restaurant-tested tips

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The night before heading out of town, Irene Shiang Li stares down the bag of unused arugula in her near-empty fridge in Boston. She’s sorting out dinner with her husband. “We need to eat an enormous salad, or we can make a pasta and wilt the arugula into it,” she figures. She chooses pasta, tossing cooked noodles in a pan with the greens and a remnant onion half. A tin of “fancy Spanish tuna” goes in, along with some sour cream “to give it a creamy texture.” Finally, she squeezes a saved lemon half over it.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, Scotland, her sister Margaret “Mei” Li needs to use up some spinach. Her son hates the stuff. But if she puts it into a smoothie? Down the hatch, no problem.

For the Li sisters, figuring out what to do with what they have — and what the rest of us might otherwise toss — is a matter of course. It wasn’t always, but teaching themselves how to run a restaurant without any professional culinary or operational training shaped them into the resourceful, adaptable, efficient cooks they are today, and it’s why they’re just the people to write “Perfectly Good Food,” a cookbook about waste avoidance at home.

Advertisement

“Corporations are responsible for climate change, and not me,” Irene asserts. “But in the case of food waste, it actually is consumers.” According to the Environmental Protection Agency, almost 40 percent of the food produced in this country gets chucked in the trash, and it accounts for nearly a third of the food wasted worldwide.

Surprisingly, although there are culprits along every link in the food chain, “households are the largest source of food waste in most higher-income countries, with homes responsible for about 37 percent of the uneaten food in the United States,” they write in the first few pages. Irene’s theory is, “We are not good at waste reduction, because it’s not our job the way it’s your job if you run a grocery store.” But, she believes, “this is a place where it is fair to put the onus on the consumer.”

The question is how to make consumers see the onus not as a burden, but as an excuse to reconsider their shopping and cooking in ways that improve their quality of life — or eating, at the very least. Their answer: a paperback field guide that prioritizes functionality and fun, while providing people with tools they can apply as they’re able.

Advertisement

“Food has to work for people,” Irene says. “And whether that is cultural relevance, whether it is cost, whether it’s time to prepare, if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t solve any problems. It actually can create more problems.”

Accordingly, the book incorporates the best practices the sisters have gleaned from their experience as self-taught cooks, cookbook authors and owners of a food business. They’ve probably learned the most on the job at Mei Mei, a dumpling company Irene runs with two new partners she brought on after buying out her big sister and their older brother Andy. (In Chinese, “mei” means little sister, which explains both Margaret’s nickname and that of the business.) What began as a food truck in 2012 expanded to a bricks-and-mortar outpost a year later, and as of January, it has morphed into a dumpling factory, with classroom-cum-café.

After leaving the family business, Mei relocated to Atlanta in 2018 and launched Food Waste Feast, an online resource that shows people how they can save food, money and the planet simultaneously. A few months later, she uprooted to North Carolina. There, Mei (who now lives in Scotland) took a tour of nearby landfills and saw the scale of our waste firsthand. These experiences informed the sisters’ latest project.

Advertisement

The subject first presented itself as a significant threat during the sisters’ early days in the truck, where they saw what wasting produce can cost. They had to find ways to source imperfect or less sought-after produce and use up every part of it. When working with nearby farms, “We’d take all the kale that had holes in it or wasn’t getting bought at the farmer’s market, and all of the slightly yellowed arugula,” Mei explains. “Then we made it into this local-greens pesto, and that became the most famous sandwich that we had at Mei Mei, the Double Awesome.”

They also learned the FIFO rule of cold storage: First In, First Out. This is as logical as it sounds. You put your most perishable ingredients up front, so you use them first. The at-home version is their “Eat Me First Box.” Labeling things lets you know exactly what they are and when you stashed them.

They’ve acquired such hacks from being home cooks like the rest of us. The deservingly named Accidental Best Banana Bread “came about because my sister was reading the recipe on the side of some carton of something for banana bread, and she was probably multitasking, and she is not a precise cook or baker, and she left out a whole cup of flour,” Irene relays. As per Mei’s head note, “out came the moistest, softest, banana-iest bread, holding together just enough to be sliceable, so rich and rewarding, but somehow actually feeling healthier with a cup of white flour gone and only the cup of whole-wheat flour still remaining.”

A parent responsible for feeding two picky eaters, she determined that using a sheet pan to bake a frittata (one of the classic throw-everything-in-the-pan dishes) gives you more surface area than a skillet and allows you to customize different sections with different toppings, so every eater is a happy camper, and even more ingredients are accounted for.

Advertisement

The sisters also gained valuable insight from writing their earlier cookbook, “Double Awesome Chinese Food,” mainly, that they dislike standard recipe formats. These specify singular ingredients and portion yields that don’t leave room for flexibility, one of the most important tenets of waste-free cooking.

Sometimes you only have enough of an ingredient for a single portion of a dish, or enough to feed an army. And sometimes, you don’t have the “main” ingredient at all, or a cited spice or condiment or herb. “Just use whatever greens are in your fridge,” Mei says, “because you could probably use Brussels sprouts or kale or whatever. It’s going to be perfectly good. And that makes your life easier, and that makes my life as a recipe writer easier, because I have a really hard time writing about things that I don’t want to send people to the store for.”

The duo also has a problem with cookbooks’ emphasis on food photography, and that’s primarily why you won’t find it in “Perfectly Good Food.” As Mei explains, “It doesn’t make sense to have photos where the ingredients are flexible, and it could look totally different every time.”

Instead, they have illustrations by Iris Gottlieb, who infuses humor into instructive drawings for recipes that can accommodate all manner of ingredients and substitutions, like Freewheeling Sangria, Choose Your Own Adventure Paella or the brilliant All Day We Dream of Salad. These friendly images allow for infinite ingredient combinations and contribute to the playful, chatty tone of the cookbook. “If it’s not fun, it’s hard to keep doing it,” Irene says.

The range and flexibility of recipes should offer something for every type of eater, while staving off boredom. Got cauliflower? You don’t have to roast it, whole or in parts. You can braise some in a curry with chicken thighs and turn the rest into the rice you serve with it. One ingredient, two textures; it’s clever and resourceful.

Advertisement

The global variety also serves as a reminder that our ancestors, if not our grandparents, practiced waste-free cooking without thinking twice about it. “Every culinary tradition — because all over the world people have had to figure out how to do more with less — has use-it-up recipes,” Irene says.

Tamar Adler has been talking and writing about this topic for a decade. Her new release, “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook,” is a spinoff of an earlier collection of essays that explored the forgotten skills she and the Li sisters are trying to rebuild into our contemporary culinary routine. “I think we have a lot of the same recipes, and it’s different paths to the same place,” she says. Where Irene and Mei deploy whimsy and infographics, Adler opts for oil paintings and a literary style. Her hardcover is meant to be a reference volume that can be passed down from one generation to the next.

Advertisement

These authors recognize the limitations and potential of their readership. “For the most part, if you look at the demographics of our audiences at these book events, they can afford to throw money in the trash,” Irene says. “Maybe not every day, but these are not people who are food insecure. But they want to feel good about how they work with food, and they want to be more creative.”

She and her sister think of zero-waste as its own kind of aspiration. Like Adler, they understand consumers aren’t going to change their habits — or solve climate change and end food waste — overnight. But with their book, they have gotten a foot in the door — of our refrigerators — and empowered us to take some confidence-building first steps. “It just has completely changed the way I look at my fridge and the way I store food and what I throw away and what I keep, and how I shop,” testifies Barbara Moran, a correspondent on climate and the environment for Boston’s NPR news station, WBUR.

Tonight, she won’t get any trouble from that unused whole head of CSA cabbage that once would have taunted her. Thanks to the Li sisters, she knows she can make okonomiyaki, a Japanese frittata-like pancake her family can’t get enough of.

Gift this article Gift Article