16 tinned fish recipes for near-effortless meals

Tinned fish might not be new or novel, but it is enjoying a recent resurgence in popularity. One of the easiest ways to get a meal on the table in 10 minutes or less? Pop open a can. Sardines, anchovies, mackerel, trout, salmon, tuna and other treasures from the sea are easy to eat right out of the tin with a fork — perhaps alongside a few radishes or slice of buttered bread. With a little dressing up, and a few tangy or tart accompaniments, meaty, flaky fish can add protein, flavor and texture to salads, sandwiches and more for simple lunches and dinners. Here are 16 of our favorite recipes starring tinned fish, with even more ideas in our Recipe Finder.