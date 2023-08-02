Honeydew takes the spotlight in this refreshing granita

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I like a scoop of rich ice cream as much as the next person, but when it is sweltering outside and I need maximum, quenching refreshment, it’s fruity ices all the way. My love for them started as a kid when I first visited The Lemon Ice King of Corona, in Queens, NY where I grew up. Prior to that I had only had neon-colored, artificially flavored Italian ices or snow cones. But my world changed forever with the first taste of the pastel-colored melon ice I ordered at Lemon Ice King, which tasted intensely and delightfully like the real fruit it is made with.

Now, at home I take that all-fruit ethos a step further, making my Italian ices (granita) entirely of fresh fruit, with no sugar added at all, a tack I find makes them even more fresh-tasting and refreshing. The key to doing that successfully is to use fruit that’s already inherently sweet, such as melon or mango. When you start with such sweet fruit, the mixture calls for a bright balance of tangy citrus. And the addition of a fresh, soft herb such as mint, basil or cilantro adds an extra layer of cool, summer-y sophistication.

In this recipe I used honeydew, but feel free to substitute cantaloupe or watermelon — the important thing is to use the sweetest melon you can find. But even if, despite your best efforts, you get one that is on the bland side (it happens to the best of us,) somehow the resulting ices still wind up tasting good in the end, so go with it regardless.

Just blend the melon with a handful of fresh mint leaves (or basil or cilantro), some lime (or lemon) zest and a squeeze of its juice. Start with a tablespoon of citrus juice and add more to taste as desired. Then pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place it in the freezer.

You need to stir it with a fork every 20 minutes or so for at least 3 hours, scraping the ice crystals as they form, so choose a time to make it when you know you’ll be home for a while. Once finished, the granita requires a little thaw time to soften enough to be re-scraped so it can be scooped.

Served with a sprig of mint, I can’t think of a cooler way to enjoy fresh fruit.