8 pasta recipes starring fresh tomatoes

Summer swells with simple pleasures — some of my favorites include watching a kaleidoscope sunset on the lakeshore, walking barefoot in the yard and the slightly chemical scent of sunscreen.

But few things are as delightful as a just-ripe tomato, plump and heavy. Eating them plain or with a dash of salt is certainly one option, but the applications for peak-season tomatoes are limitless — think tomato salads, tomato sandwiches and even tomato pies. But I’m partial to pastas that use the produce to create vibrant, fresh sauces for simple summertime dinners that always please.