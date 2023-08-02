8 pasta recipes starring fresh tomatoes

By
August 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post.)
Summer swells with simple pleasures — some of my favorites include watching a kaleidoscope sunset on the lakeshore, walking barefoot in the yard and the slightly chemical scent of sunscreen.

But few things are as delightful as a just-ripe tomato, plump and heavy. Eating them plain or with a dash of salt is certainly one option, but the applications for peak-season tomatoes are limitless — think tomato salads, tomato sandwiches and even tomato pies. But I’m partial to pastas that use the produce to create vibrant, fresh sauces for simple summertime dinners that always please.

Live your best Tomato Girl life and try one of these delicious and simple pastas overflowing with fresh tomatoes. For even more tomato goodness, check out our recipe archives.

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce

Above. This has been a staff and reader favorite for years. Ripe tomatoes are complemented with a creamy pine nut sauce, fresh basil and a zip of balsamic vinegar. Get the recipe.

Pasta With Kalamata Olives and Lemon

For hot days, try this pasta with a simple no-cook sauce starring tomatoes, olives, herbs, lemon juice and olive oil. The residual heat of the pasta makes the dish luscious and silky. Get the recipe.

BLT Bucatini

Turn your favorite sandwich into pasta with this dish packed with fresh cherry tomatoes, arugula and pancetta. Get the recipe.

Pasta With Sugar Snap Peas, Corn and Goat Cheese

This pasta from assistant recipes editor Olga Massov tastes like summer in a bowl. We love using tomatoes, snap peas and corn, but you can also let the offerings of your local farmers market guide you. Get the recipe.

Pasta With Italian Sausage, Tomatoes and Eggplant

This one-pot pasta features a quick, fresh summer ragu highlighting crumbled sausage, tomatoes and eggplant. Get the recipe.

Baked Feta Pasta

It went viral for a reason! Fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and feta mingle in the oven and form a creamy sauce that coats your favorite pasta shape to create a dinner that’s worth the hype. Get the recipe.

One-Pot Tomato Pasta With Basil and Spinach

All you need for this sensationally simple dinner is one pot and 30 minutes. Looking for other low-lift vegetarian meal ideas? Subscribe to our new Plant Powered II newsletter series. Get the recipe.

Penne With Fresh Tomato Sauce, Spinach and Feta

Many pastas are off the table for those following a low-FODMAP diet, but this one avoids the triggering fructans found in alliums and other foods by infusing olive oil with garlic and shallot, then pulling out the offending ingredients. The oil is a flavor-packed foundation for a pasta full of fresh tomatoes, spinach and feta. Get the recipe.

