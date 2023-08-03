Make halloumi the star of your next vegetarian burger

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. Often, the best way to develop a new recipe is to start with the name. Keeping it simple is a sure way to success: Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad; macaroni and cheese; Any Fruit Tart. But creative work is rarely linear. My idea for this recipe started as a vague notion: If you put a slab of grilled halloumi in a bun, is that a grilled cheese sandwich or a Halloumi Burger?

My colleagues and I debated the merits and confusions inherent in each. Some will say that it’s a different sort of grilled cheese sandwich, specifically a halloumi sandwich. I countered that this didn’t sound substantial enough. Some pointed out that calling this thing a burger implied the addition of a meat patty — but not all burgers contain meat.

The news that a Burger King in Thailand recently started selling what it called a “real cheeseburger” — 20 slices of American cheese, and nothing else, in a bun — made me chuckle. I wasn’t the only one trying to needle logic or wiggle around silly but socially accepted definitions.

In his introduction to “Dana Schutz,” a now out-of-print monograph of the artist from 2010, Jonathan Safran Foer considers the importance of names. “Names help us organize the world — that tree is an elm; tomorrow is Wednesday; it disappeared down the river. All names are approximations (not every elm and Wednesday are perfectly alike, and of course you can’t step into the same river twice), but we can live with the imprecision,” he wrote. After considering the name of his child and his child’s namesake, Safran Foer goes on: “Unlike people, paintings and books are often formed when titled, so insofar as such titles matter at all, they must not only sound good, but be fitting. … The problem with names is that they are both bad approximations and self-fulfilling prophecies.”

In the end, I settled on Halloumi Burgers for the name of this recipe for grilled salty, squeaky cheese with sweet onions and peppers and a harissa-honey sauce. I wanted the name to suggest a rich and satisfying meal, in the way that the word “cheeseburger” always does. I wanted to challenge the notion that a burger had to contain meat or even a patty. Mostly, I wanted to have a little fun. Because, this recipe? No matter what you might name it, it’s a whole lot of fun.