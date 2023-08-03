With summer’s heat bearing down, no wine refreshes the palate like a cold, crisp rosé. Here are three of the best I’ve tried this year, perfect for getting a steamy August evening off to a good start.

Here’s Provence at its best. The blend of grenache, syrah and cinsault is traditional, while the aromas of fresh berries and wild herbs are extraordinary. Bracing acidity and refreshing fruit flavors send a stand-up-and-take-notice message to your palate. My choice would be to drink this on its own as an aperitif to start a wonderful evening, but it also pairs well with all sorts of summery foods. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 680 grams (Average).