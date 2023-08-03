Skip to main content
Voraciously
This crisp $17 rosé wine brims with aromas of berries and herbs

August 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
FROM LEFT: Le Charmel Rosé de Provence 2022; RGNY Scielo Rosé 2022; Bollini Pinot Grigio Rosato 2022. (Scott Suchman/for The Washington Post)
With summer’s heat bearing down, no wine refreshes the palate like a cold, crisp rosé. Here are three of the best I’ve tried this year, perfect for getting a steamy August evening off to a good start.

GREAT VALUE

Le Charmel Rosé de Provence 2022

(3.5 stars)

Côteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, France, $17

Here’s Provence at its best. The blend of grenache, syrah and cinsault is traditional, while the aromas of fresh berries and wild herbs are extraordinary. Bracing acidity and refreshing fruit flavors send a stand-up-and-take-notice message to your palate. My choice would be to drink this on its own as an aperitif to start a wonderful evening, but it also pairs well with all sorts of summery foods. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 680 grams (Average).

Imported by Winesellers. Distributed locally by Winebow.

Bollini Pinot Grigio Rosato 2022

(3.5 stars)

Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy, $18

Pinot grigio is a dark-skinned grape, so leaving the juice on the skins for just a short time after pressing yields a pink-hued wine. It can also add heft and energy to what is too often a simple wine. The Bollini rosato has zippy acidity and lush red fruit flavors, all wrapped in a texture that resembles mountain spring water. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).

Imported by Kobrand. Distributed locally by Republic National Distributing Company.

RGNY Scielo Rosé 2022

(3.5 stars)

North Fork of Long Island, N.Y., $24

RG stands for Rivero González, a family of winemakers in Mexico’s Coahuila state who purchased Martha Clara Vineyards on Long Island in 2018. This rosé sings of raspberry and strawberry, with an herbal note in the choir. This is excellent on its own, or with savory snacks and light meals.

ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 490 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by M. Touton Selections.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

