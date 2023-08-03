With summer’s heat bearing down, no wine refreshes the palate like a cold, crisp rosé. Here are three of the best I’ve tried this year, perfect for getting a steamy August evening off to a good start.
Imported by Winesellers. Distributed locally by Winebow.
Bollini Pinot Grigio Rosato 2022
Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy, $18
Pinot grigio is a dark-skinned grape, so leaving the juice on the skins for just a short time after pressing yields a pink-hued wine. It can also add heft and energy to what is too often a simple wine. The Bollini rosato has zippy acidity and lush red fruit flavors, all wrapped in a texture that resembles mountain spring water. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).
Imported by Kobrand. Distributed locally by Republic National Distributing Company.
RGNY Scielo Rosé 2022
North Fork of Long Island, N.Y., $24
RG stands for Rivero González, a family of winemakers in Mexico’s Coahuila state who purchased Martha Clara Vineyards on Long Island in 2018. This rosé sings of raspberry and strawberry, with an herbal note in the choir. This is excellent on its own, or with savory snacks and light meals.
ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 490 grams (Light).
Distributed locally by M. Touton Selections.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.