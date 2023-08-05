Embrace the cooling power of yogurt in 10 sweet and savory recipes

Even better, many of us always keep a tub of yogurt in our fridges, meaning it’s just waiting for you to explore its many uses. Here are some ideas from our Recipe Finder that are especially cooling and fit for summer.
Savory Yogurt Bowl With Roasted Tomatoes
Pictured above. Roasted cherry tomatoes glazed with balsamic vinegar and bursting with juice are spooned over creamy Greek yogurt before getting a shower of basil and toasted pine nuts. Get the recipe.
Beet and Arugula Salad With Spiced Yogurt
Microwaving the beets will help keep your kitchen cool. Then they’re arranged on top of layers of herb-flavored, plant-based yogurt (swap in dairy yogurt, if desired) and lemony arugula. Get the recipe.
Borani Esfenaj (Persian Spinach and Yogurt Dip)
Dips for dinner! This is traditionally served as an appetizer, but add pita and vegetables, and you have a light, refreshing and nutritious meal. Get the recipe.
Dill and Mint Yogurt Dip
If you like sour-cream-and-onion dip, you’ll also enjoy this more elegant version made with Greek yogurt and packed with fresh dill, chives and mint. Get the recipe.
Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt
Serve a lime-zest yogurt with planks of grilled zucchini and fried eggs for a quick dinner that is substantial but not heavy. Get the recipe.
Dahi Toast (Grilled Yogurt Sandwiches)
Here, Greek yogurt gets mixed with a crispy medley of cabbage, carrot and bell pepper and tucked in between slices of golden, griddled white bread. Get the recipe.
Frozen Yogurt Bark With Peaches and Cherries
Lightly sweeten Greek yogurt with honey and vanilla, spread it onto a pan, top with fruit, and freeze. Get the recipe.
Yogurt Panna Cotta With Berry Sauce
Gelatin helps set a blend of milk and yogurt, creating an elegant puddinglike dessert adorned with a sauce made from convenient frozen fruit. Get the recipe.
Matcha Yogurt Cooler
This tangy and invigorating drink uses a single date for a little sweetness, and the overall flavor might remind you of green tea ice cream. Get the recipe.
Strawberry-Yogurt Semifreddo
This no-churn frozen dessert uses Greek yogurt in addition to heavy cream for richness. Get the recipe.