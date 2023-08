Hummus turns into a sauce for this fast one-pot pasta

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the many things chickpeas (like so many other legumes) can do is turn into a sauce for coating noodles. Mash or puree them with a little olive oil and seasoning, thin that out with pasta cooking water, and you’ve got dinner. Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals. ArrowRight Toni Okamoto has an even faster way. Instead of starting with chickpeas, she starts with hummus: already pureed, already seasoned, with plenty of flavor (hopefully) from tahini, lemon juice and olive oil. It’s one of the many great ideas in her latest book, “Plant-Based on a Budget: Quick & Easy,” and demonstrates one of her most important points: time is money.

Okamoto started her blog because she wanted to find the most affordable plant-based meals and share them with others who wanted to eat more healthfully without breaking the bank. But along the way, her blog led to a full-time career (including four cookbooks and a podcast), and “completely transformed” her finances.

“While I still avoid wasting food, I no longer obsess and get stressed about every penny spent and every grain of rice,” she writes. “Today, I’ve shifted my focus to saving time. This creates more space in my life for the things I really love.”

I haven’t calculated the difference between making this dish with store-bought hummus and making it with chickpeas you cook from dried, or use from a can, but the former is surely the priciest. If you’re using leftover hummus, though, you’re saving time while also avoiding waste. And as someone who has gone on record multiple times about my disdain for so much of the store-bought hummus that’s out there, I approve of this as yet another way of putting the sometimes-pasty stuff to good use.

Perhaps the most important reason for making this is that it’s so tasty. The hummus coats the noodles beautifully, while tomatoes in two forms — sun-dried and fresh — plus olives and basil give it more zings of flavor. I could imagine all sorts of add-ins, too, depending on what you’ve got around and what you feel like eating. That includes roasted cauliflower, tender greens, and the most obvious one of all: more chickpeas.