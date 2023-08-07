7 terrific tarragon recipes to highlight the underappreciated herb

By
August 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

In the United States, tarragon is one of the less popular herbs. Its spear-shaped leaves have an assertive, specific flavor that some may find polarizing, but I enjoy its flavors of anise and fennel with a slight hint of citrus. “The strong, acidic flavor of tarragon sometimes is compared to the taste of anise seed combined with vanilla, a combination that requires some effort to imagine,” Gail Forman wrote in The Post in 1983.

Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals.

Historically referred to as the dragon herb, tarragon’s bold flavor means it can stand up to other strong, acidic ingredients, such as mustard, wine, vinegar and citrus juice, or can act as a nice contrast to cream sauces. One of the cornerstones of French cuisine, tarragon is featured in bearnaise sauce, a derivative of hollandaise, and is included in the classic mix of fines herbes (alongside parsley, chervil and chives).

A few weeks ago, a reader in one of our live chats asked for recipes to make use of the abundance of tarragon growing in their garden. I offered a few options at the time, but should you find yourself in a similar fortuitous situation or want to explore the beauty of this herb, here is a collection of recipes from our database that showcase the beauty of tarragon.

How to store fresh herbs to keep them perky and happy

Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin With Tarragon

This dish is all about the sauce containing shallot, garlic, chicken broth, white wine, lemon juice and, of course, tarragon. Here it’s served with pork, but it would be delicious with chicken, too. Get the recipe.

Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon

This creamy soup — made so by adding yogurt and blending in white beans — is seasoned with tarragon and lemon zest. Get the recipe.

7 cold soup recipes that prove soup season is year-round

Tangerine and Tarragon Smash

This easy-to-make cachaça cocktail is bright, refreshing and full of flavor. Get the recipe.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Combine roasted chicken breasts with mayo, sour cream and tarragon for a simple and delicious creamy chicken salad. For crunch, you can add in chopped celery and/or pecans. Get the recipe.

Our best chicken salad recipes, including lemony, herby and curried

Yogurt, Tarragon and Pistachio Pasta Sauce

This no-cook sauce of yogurt, pistachios and tarragon is worthy of keeping in a tarragon lover’s back pocket. Get the recipe.

Peach and Tarragon Salad

This savory, slightly tart salad from cookbook author Olia Hercules pairs well with grilled pork, lamb chops or roasted summer squash. Get the recipe.

7 peach recipes to highlight the glorious summer fruit

Plum, Yogurt and Tarragon Pops

Tarragon adds an intriguing undertone to these fruity ice pops alongside yogurt and lemon juice. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...