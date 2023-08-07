7 terrific tarragon recipes to highlight the underappreciated herb

In the United States, tarragon is one of the less popular herbs. Its spear-shaped leaves have an assertive, specific flavor that some may find polarizing, but I enjoy its flavors of anise and fennel with a slight hint of citrus. “The strong, acidic flavor of tarragon sometimes is compared to the taste of anise seed combined with vanilla, a combination that requires some effort to imagine,” Gail Forman wrote in The Post in 1983 .

Historically referred to as the dragon herb, tarragon’s bold flavor means it can stand up to other strong, acidic ingredients, such as mustard, wine, vinegar and citrus juice, or can act as a nice contrast to cream sauces. One of the cornerstones of French cuisine, tarragon is featured in bearnaise sauce, a derivative of hollandaise, and is included in the classic mix of fines herbes (alongside parsley , chervil and chives).

A few weeks ago, a reader in one of our live chats asked for recipes to make use of the abundance of tarragon growing in their garden. I offered a few options at the time, but should you find yourself in a similar fortuitous situation or want to explore the beauty of this herb, here is a collection of recipes from our database that showcase the beauty of tarragon.