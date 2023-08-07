7 terrific tarragon recipes to highlight the underappreciated herb

Historically referred to as the dragon herb, tarragon’s bold flavor means it can stand up to other strong, acidic ingredients, such as mustard, wine, vinegar and citrus juice, or can act as a nice contrast to cream sauces. One of the cornerstones of French cuisine, tarragon is featured in bearnaise sauce, a derivative of hollandaise, and is included in the classic mix of fines herbes (alongside parsley, chervil and chives).
A few weeks ago, a reader in one of our live chats asked for recipes to make use of the abundance of tarragon growing in their garden. I offered a few options at the time, but should you find yourself in a similar fortuitous situation or want to explore the beauty of this herb, here is a collection of recipes from our database that showcase the beauty of tarragon.
Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin With Tarragon
This dish is all about the sauce containing shallot, garlic, chicken broth, white wine, lemon juice and, of course, tarragon. Here it’s served with pork, but it would be delicious with chicken, too. Get the recipe.
Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon
This creamy soup — made so by adding yogurt and blending in white beans — is seasoned with tarragon and lemon zest. Get the recipe.
Tangerine and Tarragon Smash
This easy-to-make cachaça cocktail is bright, refreshing and full of flavor. Get the recipe.
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Combine roasted chicken breasts with mayo, sour cream and tarragon for a simple and delicious creamy chicken salad. For crunch, you can add in chopped celery and/or pecans. Get the recipe.
Yogurt, Tarragon and Pistachio Pasta Sauce
This no-cook sauce of yogurt, pistachios and tarragon is worthy of keeping in a tarragon lover’s back pocket. Get the recipe.
Peach and Tarragon Salad
This savory, slightly tart salad from cookbook author Olia Hercules pairs well with grilled pork, lamb chops or roasted summer squash. Get the recipe.
Plum, Yogurt and Tarragon Pops
Tarragon adds an intriguing undertone to these fruity ice pops alongside yogurt and lemon juice. Get the recipe.