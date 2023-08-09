Make your own paneer, with just 2 ingredients

Share Comment on this story Comment

When you move to a new place, the kitchen can completely throw you. Upon meeting my current electric cooktop, glassy and futuristic, everything I thought I knew about cooking didn’t seem to work: Liquids boiled over, everything simmered with gusto instead of gently, and too many things burned before they were done.

It didn’t matter that I spent most of my childhood cooking with an electric cooktop; nearly all of my adulthood revolved around cooking with gas. And it didn’t help that I’ve never been a particularly patient person. Most of what I made was fine, but not as good as I meant it to be. So I cooked with a lot of disappointment and avoided being in the kitchen.

But I was trusting well-worn routines rather than relying on my gut. That is, until I decided to make paneer, a process that requires watching, waiting and — you guessed it — intuition.

Paneer is an Indian fresh cheese with a softer texture than its cousin halloumi, often appearing cubed and swirled into vegetarian dishes, such as saag paneer. You might also encounter it sliced, spiced and grilled, or even pan-fried.

Homemade paneer is much softer than store-bought, and is thus more prone to falling apart. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, its delicate nature makes it unsuitable for the grill.

Its creamy texture is absolutely gorgeous in its own right. You may not get perfect cubes when you slice it for a dish, but you will get beautiful, creamy chunks that are a treat when tumbled into richly spiced sauces at the very end to finish a dish, or mashed with potatoes, shaped into a patty and fried into tikki, which then can be put into a hamburger bun with chutney and ketchup for a darned good sandwich. Store-bought paneer is similar to halloumi in texture, though a little less squeaky, and is far less likely to fall apart than its homemade counterpart.

You can pan-fry slices of this softer paneer, too, which, when sprinkled with a little salt, makes a nice little snack.

For paneer you can grill, turn to Nik Sharma’s recipe at Serious Eats, where he employs a scientific approach to make a firmer version, similar to the kind you can buy at the store.

The basic path to homemade paneer is to heat the milk, add a coagulating agent to “break” the milk into curds, then press those curds into a sliceable hunk of solidified cheese.

Some “break” the milk using lemon juice or vinegar. I learned how to make paneer from one of my aunts years ago, who insisted that using yogurt was the key; she said that lemon juice or vinegar ends in a crumblier result. My experience making paneer tells me this is true, but mixing yogurt with a little lemon juice can get things moving along quicker if the process feels too slow to you.

Some tips for success:

Use whole milk.

Do not step away.

Set up your straining station before you boil the milk.

You can scale the recipe up easily, but make sure you have a big enough pot. Do not make cleanup worse for yourself.

Don’t worry if you see little browned bits of milk in your end result. Your paneer will taste fine.

If you want your paneer to remain in cubes, take care to add it to a dish near the end of the cooking time, and make sure to stir gently.

Cheesemaking is an inherently magical, alchemical process of turning milk into endless, fabulous varieties of controlled coagulation. Fresh cheeses, such as ricotta or paneer, need only to curdle without undergoing delicious bacteria-ridden aging and are perfectly doable — and even fun — for cooking projects.

They require that we watch what is happening in front of us, and rely less on exact timing and measurements. I found “exact” to be frustrating; when exact left the kitchen, so too did the stress of getting everything perfect.

Also, taking the time to watch, wait and remain in the kitchen while waiting for the curd to break gave me the space to actually fiddle with the functionality of my stove. I can’t say the stove and I have fully made peace with each other, but at the very least, I’ve taken another step toward adapting my usual cooking techniques to it, and for now we live in relative harmony.