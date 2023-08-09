9 no-cook recipes, including sandwiches, noodles and dessert

Cold Mapo Tofu
Above. This dish might feel cold, but the spicy Sichuan sauce adds a bit of heat. If this sounds great to you, also consider this herb- and soy-dressed Gochiso-Dofu (Decorated Tofu). Get the recipe.
Muffuletta Salad
This hearty salad is inspired by the classic New Orleans sandwich. It’s packed with flavorful additions such as olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and provolone. If salads are your go-to no-cook meal, you might also enjoy a Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad or Fresh Summer Peach Salad. Get the recipe.
Ceviche With Watermelon
Let fresh seafood shine in this vibrant ceviche with watermelon and mint. Vegan or vegetarian? Try this Hearts of Palm Ceviche. Get the recipe.
Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad
Sandwiches are always reliable no-cook dishes, and this one is overflowing with flavorful, nutrient-dense ingredients. Get the recipe.
Caprese Salad
Can’t make it to Italy this summer? Us either. Instead, we’re traveling with our taste buds with simple dishes such as this Caprese salad. It’s a wonderful way to use peak-season tomatoes. If you’d rather skip the cheese, try this Vegan Caprese Salad using soft tofu. Get the recipe.
Deviled Ham Spread
Ham and cheese is a great combo, but try switching up from slices with this flavorful filling that uses cream cheese, sharp cheddar, mustard and pimiento. Also check out these Polish Cucumber and Ham Sandwiches. Get the recipe.
Nori Egg Salad Wraps
Got leftover hard-boiled eggs in the fridge? Chop them up, mix them with a creamy mustard dressing and wrap it all together in salty, nutty nori. Get the recipe.
Bun With Tofu
This delicious Vietnamese-inspired bowl manages to be no-cook with a couple great workarounds. Rice noodles are soaked in warm water, and tofu is marinated and left uncooked to save the effort of frying it up (though you can, if you prefer). Get the recipe.
Mango Dessert Cups
We saved the best for last — this tropical no-cook dessert was our most popular recipe of 2022. Get the recipe.