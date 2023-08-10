This lemony chicken and potato salad is a riff on a Russian classic

Share Comment on this story Comment

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. When I was a kid, occasionally I’d see my Persian mom make herself a quick dinner — usually after she finished a long day of work, after cooking and feeding me and my brother, after doing the dishes. She would mix store-bought potato salad with bits of sauteed or roasted chicken and lots of fresh lemon juice. Then, she’d warm a flour tortilla — easier to find than lavash — over a gas burner until it was lightly charred. She’d stuff the salad and a few sprigs of fresh parsley into the tortilla and take bites, standing up at the kitchen counter, looking over the mail or a magazine, with more lemon squeezed on before each bite.

Years later I read about salat Olivier, sometimes just listed as “Russian Salad” in cookbooks. “This famous Russian salad is actually the brainchild of a French chef, Olivier, who caused a sensation in Moscow in the 1860s when he concocted a salad of cooked chicken and potatoes masked with mayonnaise,” wrote the scholar Darra Goldstein in her 1985 “A Taste of Russia.” Some sources say Olivier was Belgian, or Belgian-French, some say the salad contained cucumbers instead of pickles, apples in addition to peas, crabmeat in place of chicken.

One thing that’s certain is that the formula was so popular that people went to great lengths to continue making it — albeit more modestly — during the Soviet era. For historian and author Anya von Bremzen, who grew up in Moscow during the 1960s and 1970s, Olivier was the essence of homeland. “Apparatchiks, impoverished pensioners, dissidents, tractor drivers, nuclear physicists — everyone across our eleven time zones relished salat Olivier,” she wrote in “Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking,” her marvelous and award-winning memoir from 2014. Borscht, Uzbek pilaf and Georgian walnut chicken were too ordinary or regional. “But Olivier was just right, unfailingly festive and special on account of such defitsit items as canned Hungarian Globus-brand peas and tangy Soviet mayo, which was always in stores but never without a long line … there was no special ‘table’ without salat Olivier.”

So popular and persistent was the recipe that within the last century this salad spread around the world. Aside from its pleasingly creamy texture and tangy flavor, Olivier probably owes its longevity to its adaptability. Except for potatoes and mayonnaise, there are no strict constants — though without added protein, in the form of eggs, meat or fish, it’s not hearty enough to make a meal. The Hungarians call it French salad, in Brazil it’s called Maionese, the Norweigens refer to it as Italian salad and in Spain it’s called ensaladilla rusa, or little Russian salad. Similar salads exist throughout Asia and Europe. It’s often just called Russian salad — though in Iran and other countries in the region, they call it by its original name, spelling it Olivieh.

“Iranians adopted this chicken salad from Russia in the early nineteenth century, and it has since become a staple of picnics, casual parties, and virtually every afternoon get-together,” writes Nasim Alikhani in “Sofreh.” Her Olivieh starts with a whole chicken, cooked in a pot with a little water until tender. The remaining broth is reduced to a thick sauce and stirred into the salad, giving it a deeper flavor.

Roya Shariat and Gita Sadeh’s Olivieh recipe, which they share in their cookbook, “Maman & Me,” calls for cornichons or Iranian pickles, which have a mouth-puckering tartness. They also add yellow mustard for more tang.

Iranian cooks mix and match a variety of ingredients and flavorings for Olivieh, including: potatoes, carrots, onions, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, herbs, turmeric, mayonnaise, mustard, yogurt, peas, pickles, vinegar and lemon juice. Each variation says something about a cook’s preferences for herbaceousness, sourness and salinity. I’ve developed this version to appeal to my mother’s tastes, with lots of chicken, tender potatoes, caramelized onions and plenty of parsley and lemon juice. It’s great as an appetizer, snack or full meal, with flatbreads, lemon wedges and crunchy vegetables on the side.