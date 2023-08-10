Skip to main content
Voraciously
This shrimp and bean salad offers high reward for little effort

August 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

All summer long I live what I call my salad-bar lifestyle, meaning most of my dinners are some carefree combination of chilled dishes, pulled together from whatever is in the kitchen. A meal might include leftover steamed green beans tossed with toasted nuts and radicchio in a mustardy vinaigrette; a big, juicy heirloom tomato turned in to Caprese salad with slices of fresh mozzarella, basil and a drizzle of good olive oil; a plate of grilled zucchini and peppers sprinkled with za’atar; a toss of corn, avocado and black beans with lime and a handful of fresh herbs; and/or a smear of hummus topped with chickpeas and a dusting of sumac, to name a few.

A simple green salad and some warm bread are usually on the table, too. I plan these meals out just enough so I have the basics on hand, but leave plenty of room for whimsy. The only prerequisite is that they are all easily pulled together.

This dish is in regular rotation on my summer salad circuit. I almost always have the ingredients on hand — shrimp and pesto in the freezer, a can of beans on the shelf and a few produce staples — all of which come together in a luscious, elegant, protein-rich plate.

I might boil the shrimp in advance, so it’s ready in the fridge (and great to nibble on with cocktail sauce,) but if I am feeling especially lackadaisical I buy already-cooked shrimp, which then only needs to be tossed with the tender white beans, a crunch of finely diced celery and onion, and the herbaceous-citrusy pesto and lemon dressing. To make it extra fancy, I nest the salad into lettuce leaves and top it with fresh basil.

Served as is, with crusty bread or as part of a larger spread, this no-cook dish offers so much goodness for so little effort. And that’s what the salad-bar lifestyle is all about.

Get the recipe: Shrimp and White Bean Salad With Pesto

