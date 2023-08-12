8 quesadilla recipes, plus tips for fast and crispy meals

Before we get started on some recipes, here a few of my top quesadilla tips, based on much personal experience:
- Don’t overstuff. Too much filling makes for a messy experience and increases the likelihood that you’ll have unmelted cheese or a cold center.
- Shredded cheese is easiest to distribute for even coverage and quick melting.
- I like to use a two-layer cheese approach. Put down a layer of cheese, followed by my other fillings and then another layer of cheese — this helps bind the quesadilla together on both sides.
- Ensure your skillet is preheated. Otherwise you’ll end up with a pale, greasy exterior.
- Use enough fat in the skillet (I typically stick with a neutral oil such as canola). This gives you the desirable golden color and crisp texture. If you don’t use sufficient oil, you may end up with a burned, bitter tortilla. Feel free to use a brush to evenly apply the oil to the skillet or the exterior of the quesadilla.
- Don’t walk away! Quesadillas are all too easy to burn, which inevitably happens as soon as I stop paying attention.
While quesadillas are ripe for improvising, sometimes a recipe is just the inspiration you need. Here are some great options from our Recipe Finder.
Mushroom, Spinach and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
Whole-wheat tortillas, lots of veggies and goat cheese, which is lower in calories and saturated fat than hard cheese, make this a lighter take on quesadillas. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Quesadillas
This recipe uses a pound of your favorite mushrooms, which can include a blend of shiitake, oyster, cremini and more, and pairs them with mildly sweet corn tortillas that contrast with the meaty earthiness of the star ingredient. Get the recipe.
Potato Quesadillas
Instead of cheese, this baked recipe uses potatoes as a filling and binder. Get the recipe.
Corn, Black Bean and Red Onion Quesadillas
Canned beans and frozen corn make this a pantry-friendly meal. Chili powder adds a gentle kick. Get the recipe.
Quick Refried-Bean Quesadillas With Corny Salsa Verde
This lighter recipe is vegan and uses whole-wheat tortillas for a more nutritious option. Plus, the quesadillas are cooked in a cast-iron skillet without any oil. Get the recipe.
Quesadillas With Onion and Poblano Chile Peppers
Tangy Oaxaca cheese is a lovely foil for the poblano peppers, though you can sub in mozzarella or Monterey Jack, if you prefer. Get the recipe.
Black-Eyed Pea and Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Here’s another option that uses potatoes, in this case sweet, instead of cheese for a creamy texture. The filling is punched up with oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, cayenne and allspice. Get the recipe.
Shrimp and Black Bean Quesadillas
Sour cream, parmesan cheese and shrimp make for a tasty, if unconventional, filling. Get the recipe.