Leafy greens go decadent in this gloriously messy grilled cheese

There are two ways to look at leafy greens. Well, probably many more than two, but for my argument I’m going to skip all the nuances and talk about the extremes. One way is to concentrate solely on their health benefits, which are many: According to the Aggregate Nutrient Density scale created by Dr. Joel Furhman as a way to rank the nutritiousness of common foods, only five things earn a perfect score, and they’re all leafy greens. Kale, collards, watercress, mustard greens and Swiss chard clock in at an ANDI score of 1000. (At the other end of the spectrum is cola, with a score of 1.)

That’s why greens are so often referred to as “superfoods,” a designation I like to avoid using because I think it encourages focus on single ingredients as magic pills, rather than a wholistic approach to eating that incorporates lots of foods, some more “super” than others.

The other way to look at greens is to focus on their versatility and deliciousness. Now, I realize there are plenty of kale haters out there — a phenomenon perhaps more related to that superfood designation and consequent trendiness and ubiquity than to any inherent quality. Yes, kale, for one, can be tough and bitter when raw, but as with so many ingredients, it doesn’t take much to change that. Besides, even if you don’t like kale, other greens boast different textures and flavors; mustard greens, for example, get almost silky when cooked, while keeping their vibrant pepperiness.

Let’s bring those two perspectives to bear in this recipe, a gloriously messy, tasty affair from brilliant Atlanta chef Steven Satterfield. In his new book, “Vegetable Revelations,” he writes that he served this Greens Grilled Cheese as a vegetarian option when his restaurant Miller Union was open for lunch, “and you could often find me scarfing one down in the back between shifts. It’s that kind of healthy-meets-decadent mash-up that I just can’t resist.” One look at the calories, carbs, fat and sodium in this recipe, and you might be tempted to correct him that it’s more accurately described as a “decadent-meets-decadent mash-up.”

And that’s one way to think about it, that the cheese and bread detract from the healthfulness of the greens. But what if you compared it to a plain grilled cheese? Then, like me, you might be happy to have the greens adding not just nutrition, but so much more. I suppose that’s a third way of looking at not just greens, but most foods: that they all have a place, depending on your cooking and eating goals, which may change from day-to-day and meal-to-meal.

All I know is, if we had a scale for Aggregate Flavor Density, this Greens Grilled Cheese would surely score 1000. See if you agree.