7 vegan appetizer recipes every party guest will love

By
August 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
For the omnivorous among us, figuring out what to serve guests with dietary restrictions can be a challenge. Not too long ago, a reader in our weekly chats posed the following: “Any suggestions for some vegan appetizers for a cocktail party tomorrow evening? Trying to avoid only feeding my guest dips.”

I offered a handful of suggestions in the moment, but I figured it would be worth creating a stand-alone list for anyone else who might be asking themselves the same question.

I scoured our recipe database to come up with great small bites and appetizers that vegans — and everyone else — will love.

Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts

Above. These hearty toasts come together in a matter of minutes, and as a bonus, you might already have everything you need to make them in your kitchen. Get the recipe.

Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts

Sweet, spicy and crunchy, you and your guests will want to eat these by the handful. Get the recipe.

Tomato Bruschetta

This version of the classic Italian antipasto calls for marinating the tomatoes in salt, garlic and olive oil and then serving them on bread that is lightly charred. Get the recipe.

Chickpea Fries With Preserved Lemon Mayo

Called panisses in the South of France, these chickpea fries boast a crispy exterior and custardy interior. Get the recipe.

Vegan Pub Sliders

Use plant-based ground meat and nondairy cheese to make vegan sliders that your guests will love. Get the recipe.

Eggplant Bruschetta With Hazelnut Skordalia

Skordalia is a garlicky Greek spread. Here it’s layered with eggplant and radicchio atop toasted bread. Get the recipe.

Buffalo Chickpea Nachos

Chickpeas get the Buffalo treatment in these tart, spicy vegan nachos. Get the recipe.

