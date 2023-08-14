7 vegan appetizer recipes every party guest will love

I offered a handful of suggestions in the moment, but I figured it would be worth creating a stand-alone list for anyone else who might be asking themselves the same question.
I scoured our recipe database to come up with great small bites and appetizers that vegans — and everyone else — will love.
Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts
Above. These hearty toasts come together in a matter of minutes, and as a bonus, you might already have everything you need to make them in your kitchen. Get the recipe.
Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts
Sweet, spicy and crunchy, you and your guests will want to eat these by the handful. Get the recipe.
Tomato Bruschetta
This version of the classic Italian antipasto calls for marinating the tomatoes in salt, garlic and olive oil and then serving them on bread that is lightly charred. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Fries With Preserved Lemon Mayo
Called panisses in the South of France, these chickpea fries boast a crispy exterior and custardy interior. Get the recipe.
Vegan Pub Sliders
Use plant-based ground meat and nondairy cheese to make vegan sliders that your guests will love. Get the recipe.
Eggplant Bruschetta With Hazelnut Skordalia
Skordalia is a garlicky Greek spread. Here it’s layered with eggplant and radicchio atop toasted bread. Get the recipe.
Buffalo Chickpea Nachos
Chickpeas get the Buffalo treatment in these tart, spicy vegan nachos. Get the recipe.