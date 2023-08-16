5 ceviche recipes, including fish, shrimp and vegetarian

To me, ceviche is the ultimate party dish: bright, bold and fun. Originating in Peru, it has spread all over Latin America, where countries put their own spin on the formula. Ceviche usually involves fresh seafood, lots of citrus, herbs and seasonings. I fondly remember the Mexican-style shrimp ceviche I ate when I was younger, which involved shrimp drenched with lime juice and tossed with tomato, red onion, avocado and cilantro.

If you’ve never experimented with raw fish before, don’t let it scare you — the acid in the marinade denatures proteins and “cooks” the fish. Given the avoidance of heat, though, it’s important to use high-quality seafood. We have a few ideas here to get you started, but you can search for more ceviche recipes in our archives.