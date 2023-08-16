5 ceviche recipes, including fish, shrimp and vegetarian

By
August 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
To me, ceviche is the ultimate party dish: bright, bold and fun. Originating in Peru, it has spread all over Latin America, where countries put their own spin on the formula. Ceviche usually involves fresh seafood, lots of citrus, herbs and seasonings. I fondly remember the Mexican-style shrimp ceviche I ate when I was younger, which involved shrimp drenched with lime juice and tossed with tomato, red onion, avocado and cilantro.

Ceviche is the refreshing, no-cook fish dish you need this summer

If you’ve never experimented with raw fish before, don’t let it scare you — the acid in the marinade denatures proteins and “cooks” the fish. Given the avoidance of heat, though, it’s important to use high-quality seafood. We have a few ideas here to get you started, but you can search for more ceviche recipes in our archives.

Cantaloupe Ceviche

Cantaloupe adds a bright sweetness to this ceviche featuring snapper. Get the recipe.

Ceviche With Watermelon

This ceviche takes just 10 minutes to throw together and highlights some of the loveliest flavors of summer. Get the recipe.

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

Even vegetarians and vegans can get in on the fun with this creative twist on the dish. Rather than using fish, this recipe calls for hearts of palm to re-create a similar texture and flavor. Get the recipe.

Ceviche-Style Shrimp Cocktail With Green Grapes

These single-serve shrimp cocktail-inspired cups are great for entertaining. Here, the shrimp is cooked and chilled, so it’s a great entry point into ceviche-style dishes for those who are a bit apprehensive about using raw fish. Get the recipe.

Las Cantera Ceviche

This ceviche from the now-closed D.C. restaurant Las Canteras features all the traditional elements of a classic Peruvian-style ceviche: onion, garlic, aji limo chiles and tons of lime juice. Corn and sweet potato add bulk, and are also commonly found in this version of the dish. Get the recipe.

