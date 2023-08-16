Herby, bold sauces add punch to pasta salad

Share Comment on this story Comment

I’m a pasta salad apologist. I never pay heed to the naysayers who decry it as the boring, flavorless side at cookouts and barbecues. In my eyes, pasta can do no wrong: hot or cold, creamy or bright, main dish or side. The dish comprises a shocking amount of my diet in the summer because, like hot or “traditional” pasta, it’s so easy to customize. Add whatever the farmers market has to offer, experiment with shapes and textures and play with bold, spicy, tangy flavors — pasta salads can do it all. While I’ve considered staying silent to safely take seconds, thirds and fourths of the otherwise untouched and unwanted side dish at parties, I’ve decided instead to share the love so that everyone can come to appreciate a delicious, thoughtfully prepared pasta salad as much as I do.

I understand where the skepticism comes from. I’ve had my fair share of mayo-caked rotini and barely-salted, underdressed penne. But to view the dish only in this light is limiting and ignores all the possibilities of a great pasta salad. I find that there are three camps of pasta salad haters: One shuns the bland, boring salads that lack oomph, another shies away from the overly creamy, mayonnaise-laden sauces often featured in the dish, and the third finds itself in the first and second camps. Enter my answers to these quandaries: a vibrant green Aji Verde Pasta Salad and a light, zesty Chimichurri Pasta Salad.

These are not the typical pasta salads you’ll find at a cookout. My versions pull from South American-style sauces. Aji verde, a spicy green sauce from Peru, is often served with roasted or grilled chicken, and it gets its signature hue from handfuls of cilantro. In the aji verde pasta salad, I use a combination of aji amarillo paste, made from the hot Peruvian pepper, and jalapeños for a spicy kick and squeezes of lime juice for a bright citrus boost. The sauce already traditionally features mayonnaise, but that creaminess is rounded out by the other bold flavors. Cotija cheese ties everything together, but you can use another salty, nutty cheese such as parmesan, if you like.

My chimichurri pasta salad, on the other hand, stars the famous Argentine steak companion, known for its herbaceous, tangy flavor. The green salsa has all the makings of a great pasta salad dressing: olive oil, red wine vinegar and fresh herbs. In this version, a bit of red chile turns up the heat, and lemon zest and juice perk everything up (I use a lot — be liberal!). Parsley, cilantro and oregano are the usual suspects in the traditional condiment, but this pasta salad is ready to riff with whatever herbs sound good to you.

I also love these dishes because the sauces are wonderful in their own right. While traditionally served with meat, they’re right at home in vegetarian contexts, too. Make double batches and drizzle the aji verde over a bowl of black beans and long-grain rice, or toss roasted potatoes, peppers and onions in the chimichurri.

I’ve come to accept that my pasta salad fervor might never be universal, but if these two recipes can at least shift someone’s perspective on what it can be — herby! spicy! bold! — then my job is done.