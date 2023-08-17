Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Weekends for Roy Urvieta typically begin with a visit to the local carnicería, or butcher shop. His purchase includes a selection of meats, mostly beef: a bavette roast, known as vacío; a butcher’s cut; maybe some ribs and entrails; and, of course, blood sausage and chorizo. Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals. ArrowRight Back at his home in La Consulta, a wine-country town south of the city of Mendoza in Argentina, Urvieta prepares his backyard churrasquera - a concrete grill with a chimney, a space to build a wood fire, and an adjustable grate, or parrilla, to help control cooking temperatures. This is not your typical American cookout with briquettes poured into a Weber and doused in lighter fluid. This is South American asado, a grilling ritual honed to a fine art in Argentina, where the country’s famous beef is cooked over a wood fire and the resulting meal is as much culture and community as sustenance.

Urvieta is the winemaker at Domaine Nico, a pinot noir specialist in the land of malbec. We met in late July at the International Pinot Noir Celebration in Oregon, an event that features a Native American-style salmon roast that is, perhaps, a commercial Pacific Northwest interpretation of asado. Urvieta told me he relishes his role as the family asador, or grill master, whether cooking for his wife and daughter, or a bevy of friends and family. He prepares an asado at least once a week, either at noon on a weekend or for the more typical 10 p.m. weeknight dinner.

An asado is more than just dinner.

“The asado is a perfect excuse to get together and enjoy conversation with friends or family members,” Urvieta says. “When I host an asado at home or visit a friend's house, we gather early to talk and enjoy a picada (a variety of cheese, salami and ham) before the asado.”

There’s wine, of course. Chardonnay with the cheese and charcuterie, then malbec with the beef, and maybe a cabernet sauvignon or red blend with the heartier cuts. The soft tannins and bright acidity typical of malbec grown in the Andes foothills is ideal for meals like this. Mendoza is a dream region for wine enthusiasts obsessed with terroir. Wineries such as Catena and Zuccardi have been exploring the alluvial fans of the Andes foothills, tracing the ancient retreat of glaciers with vineyards that are producing exciting, distinctive wines.

I was fortunate to be a guest at an asado nearly two decades ago at Rutini winery during my first visit to Mendoza. The asador tended a flimsy wire grate used as a parilla, laid across a bed of wood embers. I didn’t ask what type of wood — it was most likely a mixture, some lighter such as cypress or pine, to produce bright flame to sear thin cuts of meat; others denser to contribute longer-lasting embers for slow-cooking roasts. A second fire burned off to the side, creating more coals and embers to be added to the fire under the parilla as needed. I stood there, savoring the wood smoke and the aromas, eager to be first in line when he pulled a cut from the fire. The Andes in the distance provided cultural atmosphere and seasoning.

If you haven’t guessed by now, beef is king at an asado. “While you can make superb fish, fowl, fruits and vegetables on the parrilla, the true test of an asador … is meat,” writes Francis Mallmann, the famed Argentine chef, in his seminal cookbook, “Seven Fires.” By meat, he means beef.

And lots of it. “It is an article of faith among Argentines that you can never prepare too much meat,” Mallmann writes. “At every asado I have ever been to, people stay for hours and eat until all the meat is gone.”

Mallmann puts the average at four pounds of meat per person at an asado, though Urvieta, perhaps reflecting a more modern sensibility, goes for one pound per guest and a more modest 1.5 pounds for his family of three. He’ll even throw a few desultory vegetables on the grill. “My daughter loves grilled potatoes,” he says.

As we prepare for our cookouts this Labor Day and throughout late summer, let’s include a whiff of asado, a sense of community and connection through food and wine to friends, family and neighbors. And let’s raise a glass to toast each other — perhaps a hearty Argentine red or, in the spirit of asado, something more local.

And whether we follow such a beef-centric menu or even an Argentine wine list, we should adopt one traditional aspect of an asado.

“It’s always customary to applaud the asador when we start eating,” Urvieta says.

Argentina is best known for its malbec, but it produces excellent wines from a number of varieties, red and white. Here are just a few examples of wines to enjoy with your next asado. Or cookout.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Bousquet Virgen Vineyards Natural Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $13

Domaine Bousquet scores with its Virgen line of red wines with no added sulfites. (There is also a malbec and a red blend.) This cabernet sauvignon, from the Tupungato district of the Uco Valley, is plush and jammy, with dark berries and plums with a bit of spice. Fun and quaffable. Certified organic, gluten-free. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent. Bottle weight: 440 grams (Light).

Imported by WISD. Distributed locally by Opici Imports and Virginia Imports.

GREAT VALUE

Susana Balbo, Crios Rosé of Malbec 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $15

Bright and zesty, this rosé refreshes with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and tarragon. It’s an ideal starter for your cookout or asado. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 410 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Zuccardi Q Cabernet Franc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Uco Valley, Mendoza, $18

The Zuccardi family is another prolific producer, with several lines of wine under their family name and under the bargain-priced Santa Julia label. I include this cabernet franc to highlight the grape’s performance in Mendoza — the characteristic white pepper spice seasons a silky texture and flavors of dark plums, black olives and oolong tea. Zuccardi also makes an appellation series, called Poligonos, with wines from different districts of the Uco Valley. ABV: 13.9 percent. BW: 690 grams (Average).

Imported by Winesellers. Distributed locally by Winebow.

Casa Natal Malbec Reserva 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Mendoza, Argentina, $20

Here’s a sturdy wine, thanks to 10 percent cabernet sauvignon in the blend. Malbec’s blueberry and black raspberry flavors shine through a medium-long finish. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 560 grams (Average).

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

Catena Paraje Altamira Malbec 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Mendoza, Argentina, $23

The Catena family led the development of higher altitude vineyards in the Andes foothills of the Uco Valley south of Mendoza city. Catena’s appellation series showcases these various terroirs. The Paraje Altamira is lithe and supple, with soft tannins wrapped around flavors of blueberry, pomegranate and wild herbs. To explore the effect of site on a wine’s flavor, compare this side-by-side with its sister malbecs from Lunlunta, Vista Flores or La Consulta districts. Certified sustainable. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 615 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Winebow.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.