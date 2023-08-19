8 frozen dessert recipes with fruit, including sorbet, pops and more

Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger
In this recipe I developed for my guide to homemade ice cream several years ago, cooked and freeze-dried peaches come together for especially fruity flavor. Crumbled amaretti cookies and crystallized ginger add contrasting crunch and zing. Get the recipe.
Blackberry Sage Pops
While now is the time to scoop up fresh blackberries, these herb-accented pops can also be made with frozen berries. Get the recipe.
Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint
The color and flavor combination of honeydew and mint is just lovely here, but you can also use cantaloupe or watermelon. Get the recipe.
Summer Fruit Semifreddo
This creamy, elegant dessert has similar built-in flexibility with regard to which fruit you use. It gives off similar vibes to ice cream, with no need to churn in a machine. Get the recipe.
Any Fruit Sorbet
Use one or a mix of berries, melons and stone fruit in this quick-to-assemble sorbet. Get the recipe.
Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas
Sure, you can always make banana bread when you’ve bought too many bunches, but how about mixing it up with these pops? Get the recipe.
Piña Colada
For those who like to drink their dessert with a boozy kick, check out this light and frothy version of the classic sipper. No cloying coconut flavor here. Get the recipe.
Banana Split Sundae Pie
All right, it’s a bit of a stretch if you’re talking about fruit-forward desserts, but I couldn’t not mention this celebration-worthy pie that layers sliced bananas with chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and more inside a pretzel crust. Get the recipe.