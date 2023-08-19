8 frozen dessert recipes with fruit, including sorbet, pops and more

By
August 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post.)
Skip to main content

The amount of fresh fruit I buy — and eat — in summer borders on outrageous. I just simply cannot resist those piles of peaches, massive watermelons and everything else we get fresh and local for just a sliver of the year.

Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals.

Sometimes that bounty is a little more than my small family can get to. While there are always cobblers, pies and other baked treats to consider, I’m often looking for ways to cool off and avoid turning on the oven. Frozen desserts it is! Here, from our archives, are some treats that will help you use up that peak summer produce, as well as a few grocery store staples.

Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger

In this recipe I developed for my guide to homemade ice cream several years ago, cooked and freeze-dried peaches come together for especially fruity flavor. Crumbled amaretti cookies and crystallized ginger add contrasting crunch and zing. Get the recipe.

Blackberry Sage Pops

While now is the time to scoop up fresh blackberries, these herb-accented pops can also be made with frozen berries. Get the recipe.

Ice pops are a quintessential summer treat. Here’s how to make your own.

Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint

The color and flavor combination of honeydew and mint is just lovely here, but you can also use cantaloupe or watermelon. Get the recipe.

How to pick, prepare and enjoy cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and other melons

Summer Fruit Semifreddo

This creamy, elegant dessert has similar built-in flexibility with regard to which fruit you use. It gives off similar vibes to ice cream, with no need to churn in a machine. Get the recipe.

Ice creams and frozen desserts to make when you can’t spring for an ice cream machine

Any Fruit Sorbet

Use one or a mix of berries, melons and stone fruit in this quick-to-assemble sorbet. Get the recipe.

Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas

Sure, you can always make banana bread when you’ve bought too many bunches, but how about mixing it up with these pops? Get the recipe.

Piña Colada

For those who like to drink their dessert with a boozy kick, check out this light and frothy version of the classic sipper. No cloying coconut flavor here. Get the recipe.

Banana Split Sundae Pie

All right, it’s a bit of a stretch if you’re talking about fruit-forward desserts, but I couldn’t not mention this celebration-worthy pie that layers sliced bananas with chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and more inside a pretzel crust. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...