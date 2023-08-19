8 frozen dessert recipes with fruit, including sorbet, pops and more

The amount of fresh fruit I buy — and eat — in summer borders on outrageous. I just simply cannot resist those piles of peaches, massive watermelons and everything else we get fresh and local for just a sliver of the year.

Sometimes that bounty is a little more than my small family can get to. While there are always cobblers, pies and other baked treats to consider, I’m often looking for ways to cool off and avoid turning on the oven. Frozen desserts it is! Here, from our archives, are some treats that will help you use up that peak summer produce, as well as a few grocery store staples.