When the name of your restaurant translates from Amharic to “my house,” you want to be sure the place feels welcoming, says Teruberhan “Teru” Fentike, who began seating guests again following a little makeover of her 13-year-old Ethiopian retreat in Silver Spring, Md. The changes include an exposed kitchen up front, where diners can ask questions about how the food is made, and on the tree-ringed back patio, now dressed with black tables, yellow chairs, a new roof and a small bar.

For the first time, you can order mixed drinks — well, when the bartender isn’t off — and Fentike hopes to add live music to the menu in the near future. The rest of the two-story restaurant is as spare as before, albeit refreshed with painted walls and varnished floors. (Honestly, outdoors is my preference here.)