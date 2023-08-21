Think of the following restaurants as souvenirs — edible memories from my trips.
Puzukan Tan Korean Grill
When a good chef gives me a hot tip, I bite. Puzukan Tan, a sleek Korean barbecue in Falls Church, Va., landed on my radar thanks to one of the owners of the popular Anju in Washington, Danny Lee, who texted that he wasn’t the only chef to sing the praises of the young restaurant: “What’s an even better endorsement is that my mom loves it!”
It’s like at first sight when I step inside Puzukan Tan, introduced last October by brothers Kibum and Sunghoon Kim, Korean natives who serve as chef and general manager, respectively. Part of an uptick in upscale barbecue establishments, including Ingle Korean Steakhouse in Vienna, their dining room finds broad tables arranged under handsome hoods, walls that shimmer like metal and the name of the restaurant spelled out and dramatically backlit above the rear kitchen. If you’ve booked ahead for barbecue, your table is preset with banchan (kimchi, spicy cucumbers, pickled radishes, glass noodles tossed with julienne vegetables), which you can nibble as you decide how hungry you are and how much you want to spend.
The selections are all you can eat for $55, which lets you choose from more than a dozen meats and comes with a 90-minute cutoff, and a choice of four or eight cuts for $69 and $135 for two, respectively. Diners can also order dishes a la carte.
The $69 combination yields a feast for two, considering the meal gets rounded out with clear and comforting beef-radish soup, corn under a cloak of molten mozzarella and steamed eggs, light as clouds (but hot as Hades, so watch out). Our server got a serious workout tending to our choices on the grill: smoked pork belly, baby back ribs, curry-swabbed pork belly, marinated kalbi that was unfurled like a carpet — meat so luscious it didn’t need the distraction of nearby sauces.
Puzukan translates from Korean to “butcher shop.” Tan refers to “charcoal.” The name of the restaurant signals the owners’ priorities. The beef and pork are not only cuts above much of the competition, they’re curated by Sangdon Han, a longtime butcher for H Mart, the sprawling Asian supermarket chain. The Kims also use a hybrid cooking system, whereby charcoal is added to the gas grills set in each table, a detail that adds pleasing smokiness to the meat.
You don’t need to grill to appreciate the place. I’m just as likely to return for a bowl of soy bean stew. The burnt-orange soup — teasing with heat and thick with creamy tofu, ruffles of brisket, jalapeños and chunks of potatoes and cucumbers — bubbles like lava as it lands on your table and eats like home cooking. The base is created from beef bones, gochujang and soybeans purchased from Korean farmers in Maryland then crushed, together with tofu, for creamy, comforting effect. This is my kind of Seoul food.
Puzukan Tan introduced me to something new: bulgogi “sushi.” Kibum says the foot-long rope of rice topped with shredded beef and served on a slender wooden plank was created for “beginners and kids.” I don’t fall in either camp, but I easily polished off half the spectacle.
8114 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, Va. 571-395-4727. puzukantan.com. Open for indoor dining. Entrees, $12 to 28. Combination dinner for two, $69.
Bete Ethiopian Cuisine and Cafe
When the name of your restaurant translates from Amharic to “my house,” you want to be sure the place feels welcoming, says Teruberhan “Teru” Fentike, who began seating guests again following a little makeover of her 13-year-old Ethiopian retreat in Silver Spring, Md. The changes include an exposed kitchen up front, where diners can ask questions about how the food is made, and on the tree-ringed back patio, now dressed with black tables, yellow chairs, a new roof and a small bar.
For the first time, you can order mixed drinks — well, when the bartender isn’t off — and Fentike hopes to add live music to the menu in the near future. The rest of the two-story restaurant is as spare as before, albeit refreshed with painted walls and varnished floors. (Honestly, outdoors is my preference here.)
I dropped by the week Bete reopened and can vouch for Fentike’s vegetable sampler, as colorful a combination of stews and salads as I’ve encountered in an area that doesn’t lack for Ethiopian kaleidoscopes. A taste of turmeric-tinted yellow lentils leads to a bite of dark green collards, sparked with garlic and ginger, which segues to naturally sweet carrots and cabbage. I love the fire started by berbere in the red lentils, which, like everything on the platter, is scooped up with scrolls of supple injera. (For extra, you can get the crepe-like bread made with iron-rich teff. Gluten-free injera is also an option.)
As for meat, if I’m not eating kitfo, Ethiopia’s salute to steak tartare, I’m molding pieces of injera around crusty bites of lamb tossed with sweet onions and heat-packing jalapeños, or tibs wot, cubed beef in a dark red blanket of berbere, onions, butter and korekima, the Ethiopian spice known as “false cardamom” because of its floral and citrusy notes. The lamb and the beef are among the meat attractions on a menu that’s more concise than on prior visits, but just as enticing.
811 Roeder Rd., Silver Spring, Md. betethiopia.com. 301-588-2225. Open for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout and delivery. Entrees, $13 to $35.
Chez Billy Sud
Before there were Petite Cerise, Le Clou and Ellington Park Bistro — a crowd of French restaurants in Washington — this intimate Georgetown oasis was my happy spot for snails in puff pastry and duck confit sauced with orange.
Chez Billy Sud remains a gem. Yes, it’s crowded. Oui, it’s clattery. Still, I appreciate the genial and efficient service and the timeless look of the place, dressed with coffered ceiling and walls the color of mint. A friend from New Orleans compares Chez Billy Sud, poised to turn 10 next year, to something she’d find back home, in a city known for romantic restaurants. I second her opinion as I steal bites of her pâté, a lusty slab of pork shoulder and belly, chicken liver spiked with Armagnac and punctuation from dried apricots and pistachios — a treasure in every bite.
The restaurant emerged from a months-long, $400,000 renovation in May with something to please cooks and diners alike: a reconfigured kitchen with new equipment and a 16-seat private dining room upstairs, whose rich wallpaper chef Brendan L’Etoile, likens to The Shire in “The Lord of the Rings.”
While I come for what’s familiar — the city’s tallest salad verte, sea bass with crisp green beans and brown butter sauce — I always look forward to L’Etoile’s innovations. Goat cheese swirled with garlic and brandy and fragrant with lavender brings Provence to Washington, and a parfait of rice pudding snaps, crackles and pops with an assist from lightly sugared Rice Krispies.
1039 31st St. NW. 202-337-8852. chezbillysud.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining. Entrees, $19 to $45.
Drift Seafood and Raw Bar
A taste of the city at the beach, this youthful addition to one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most popular vacation spots lets you enjoy serious cocktails and swordfish schnitzel in shorts and sandals. What used to be a seafood dive — and originally, a camp meeting structure — has been transformed into a dashing little restaurant that opens with an indoor-outdoor bar and embraces a snug dining room whose mirrored alcove shelves are dressed with antique books, oyster plates and plants.
Chef Tom Wiswell, a veteran of the beloved Vernick Food and Drink in Philadelphia, heads up the open kitchen and he’s not taking any shortcuts. Scallops topped with caramelized fennel might be arranged on crab-sweetened pearly couscous and further accessorized with corn puree, a dollop of peach chutney and a dusting of Espelette pepper. It’s a lot, but a lot to like. Halibut gets teamed with mussels and skinny sea beans on a base of Carolina gold rice swollen with the flavor of a broth tweaked with lemongrass and pin peppercorns.
Don’t eat fish? Don’t worry. Drift makes pasta fresh every day, and tagliatelle tossed with meaty oyster mushrooms and a vivid pesto is as diverting as anything from the deep blue sea. This being Drift, the dish gets a drift of ricotta with a well of herbed oil and a scattering of toasted breadcrumbs.
“Everything we do is from scratch,” says an attentive server as he introduces focaccia served with seaweed butter and before he surprises us with a plate of summery tomatoes dusted with fennel pollen. Rare for the beach, the hospitality is as polished as anything on the menu at this promising addition to the food scene.
42½ Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del. 302-567-2744 driftrb.com Open for indoor and outdoor dining. Entrees, $30 to $59.
The Duck and the Peach
My only regret about this airy restaurant with a California lilt is that I don’t live closer. Katarina Petonito is one of those chefs who knows not to overdo it with good ingredients. Runner beans don’t need much more than some char from a hot skillet and a tomato vinaigrette to make them blossom and meaty dorade is a fish that takes well to red wine verjus stained with pomegranate molasses.
Indeed, sauces are her ace in the hole. Witness sliced raw scallops, served with a pale green pool of coconut vinaigrette, sparked with ginger and lime and colored with Thai basil oil — the ideal AC on one of D.C.’s hottest nights this summer. The chef’s “dinner party” tasting menu lets you choose something from the rotisserie, visible behind a glass window, and sit back while the kitchen sends out the lot: gougères, a vegetable, the aforementioned scallop crudo, a choice between steak or halibut, and dessert. “A lot of people don’t like to make decisions,” says Petonito, who lets them sample much of the menu for $85 a person.
Owner Hollis Wells Silverman wants the dining room near Eastern Market to “feel like someone’s home,” and sure enough, the combination of caramel-colored leather chairs, arty wooden lights and strategically placed coffee table books do just that. This is a restaurant that offers its double-sided menu on a stand behind clear plastic, so both sides of the table can order with ease, and remembers if you note a special occasion when you reserve online. (Thanks for the gratis prosecco!) Speaking of drinks, the bar, the scene of an increasing number of date nights, whips up cocktails that smooth the edges of a rough day, encourage second rounds — end the evening on a high.
300 7th St. SE. 202-431-1913. duckandpeachdc.com. Open for indoor dining, takeout and delivery. Entrees, $32 to $58.
Joon
“Persian food is more than kebabs and rice,” says Najmieh Batmanglij, the acclaimed cookbook author and co-pilot at this Iranian newcomer in Vienna, Va. She’d rather have you explore the regional specialties — pistachio soup, fried sardines — that she and former Maydan chef Chris Morgan offer at Joon, which translates from Farsi as “life” and is also a term of endearment.
The soup proves a sublime combination of ground pistachios, cumin and ginger in a chicken broth tweaked with two Persian wonders: sour orange juice and tart red barberries. The crisp sardines, a hat tip to southern Iran, sting from vinegar and sing with warm spices.
Joon also makes a stellar duck fesenjoon featuring fresh duck legs and a thick blanket of pureed walnuts, pomegranate molasses and garlic; sharing the plate is a round of steamed rice sporting a crisp, saffron-colored top, the prize known as tadhig. Slow-cooked lamb shoulder, lavished with spices and garnished with apricots and dates, is banquet enough for eight hungry diners.
Iran is famous for its hospitality, evinced here when you leave your car with a free valet parker and settle in with gratis bread service: fresh lavash and a trio of spreads.
8045 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120, Vienna, Va. 571-378-1390. eatjoon.com Open for indoor dining, delivery and takeout. Entrees, $24 to $55.
The Salt Line
You can’t accuse Kyle Bailey of not listening. After Maryland customers at the chef’s same-named seafood stops in the District and Virginia told him they wished they didn’t have to make the drive, he followed up in July with a Salt Line in Bethesda, Md. — the biggest yet, with 150 seats and several new dishes that might entice fans from the older establishments.
Friends and I dropped anchor recently in a room-size booth in a bustling dining room, dressed like the other Salt Lines with antiques purchased in New England by the owners, Long Shot Hospitality. There’s a harpoon here, a miniature sailboat there, plus cozy alcove tables whose mirrors show the patina of age.
The menu reads much like at the sibling seafood draws. Look for mostly local (and well-shucked) oysters, cod in a delicate crust of crushed Ritz crackers, and desserts with mass appeal. The youngest of my companions entertained himself with a tiny pirate flag, plucked from a barge of a banana split, while his parents and I occupied ourselves with the lighter blueberry icebox cake, fashioned from Maine’s finest and pastry cream atop a graham cracker crust. Lemon zest, ginger and spoonfuls of whipped cream add to the fun.
Only in Bethesda will diners find a split toasted bun cradling fresh peekytoe crab, bound with mayo, minced celery and citrus-y yuzukosho, and what Bailey considers his favorite dish on the menu: a salad composed of grilled giant squid from the Pacific, biting arugula and hot cherry peppers atop a swab of garlic aioli. Another delicious difference from the other Salt Lines is an appetizer featuring blushing-pink yellowtail cured in kombu (kelp) and combined with chopped leeks and pistachios, everything moistened with a coriander vinaigrette.
Eric McKamey, 39, serves as executive chef. “His resume reads like a dream,” says Bailey. Copy that. Before Salt Line, McKamey cooked at Rose’s at Home, Obelisk and the late Momofuku.
The father of two young children, McKamey says kids should have options beyond chicken tenders and condiments beyond ketchup. My young guest gave his golden fried shrimp and catfish, accompanied by hand-cut french fries and cocktail sauce, the thumbs up. I see more “waterkids” platters in his future — and more trips to this Bethesda crowd-pleaser in mine.
7284 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, Md. 240-534-2894. thesaltline.com. Open for indoor dining and takeout. Sandwiches and entrees, $18 to $54.