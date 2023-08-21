7 recipes with kimchi that show its spicy, funky versatility

By
August 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Kimchi, available in the refrigerated section of many large grocery stores, is a flavor powerhouse. Often made with napa cabbage, the fermented Korean staple instantly adds layers of complex spice and tang to anything it touches. (Note that it often contains fish sauce or shrimp, so look for vegan versions if those ingredients don’t fit your dietary needs.) On top of its delicious taste, kimchi also provides nutritional benefits because “as a fermented food, it is a source of gut-friendly probiotics — good bacteria that are not only good for digestive health but also help the immune system in general,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote.

Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals.

I love to keep it in my kitchen to top bowls of grains and noodles, stir into soups and stews, and toss with stir fries. But its big, bold flavor can go into just about anything. If you’re looking for ways to put kimchi to good use, these recipes from our database are a good place to get started.

Korean Rice Cakes (Tteok) With Spicy Sausage and Kimchi

Above. This warm, comforting dish features chewy rice cakes in a ragu of hot Italian sausage, gochujang, toasted sesame oil and kimchi. Get the recipe.

How to use Korean rice cakes (tteok), a chewy, versatile delight

Sheet Pan Kimchi Noodles

This dish from the Plant Powered II newsletter by cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon makes for a great weeknight sheet pan dinner. Get the recipe.

Soondubu Jjigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

This satisfying stew is easy to prepare any night of the week. It combines sauteed cabbage alongside kimchi for a double dose of the vegetable. Get the recipe.

How to press tofu — or decide if it’s even necessary

Mac and Kimcheese With Mushrooms

Kimchi adds spice and crunch to a comforting pan of macaroni and cheese with mushrooms and red bell pepper. Get the recipe.

Shrimp Burgers With Kimchi

Shrimp, kimchi and a handful of aromatic ingredients pack these burger patties full of flavor. Get the recipe.

Make burger night better with recipes for patties, sauces and more

Gluten-Free Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancakes)

These savory pancakes are typically served as an appetizer, or you can make a meal of it with a vegetable side. Get the recipe.

Grilled Kimcheese

Sliced pear or apple add sweet crunch to this grilled cheese sandwich from “Serve Yourself: Nightly Adventures in Cooking for One” by food and dining editor Joe Yonan. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...