7 recipes with kimchi that show its spicy, funky versatility

I love to keep it in my kitchen to top bowls of grains and noodles, stir into soups and stews, and toss with stir fries. But its big, bold flavor can go into just about anything. If you’re looking for ways to put kimchi to good use, these recipes from our database are a good place to get started.
Korean Rice Cakes (Tteok) With Spicy Sausage and Kimchi
Above. This warm, comforting dish features chewy rice cakes in a ragu of hot Italian sausage, gochujang, toasted sesame oil and kimchi. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Kimchi Noodles
This dish from the Plant Powered II newsletter by cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon makes for a great weeknight sheet pan dinner. Get the recipe.
Soondubu Jjigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)
This satisfying stew is easy to prepare any night of the week. It combines sauteed cabbage alongside kimchi for a double dose of the vegetable. Get the recipe.
Mac and Kimcheese With Mushrooms
Kimchi adds spice and crunch to a comforting pan of macaroni and cheese with mushrooms and red bell pepper. Get the recipe.
Shrimp Burgers With Kimchi
Shrimp, kimchi and a handful of aromatic ingredients pack these burger patties full of flavor. Get the recipe.
Gluten-Free Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancakes)
These savory pancakes are typically served as an appetizer, or you can make a meal of it with a vegetable side. Get the recipe.
Grilled Kimcheese
Sliced pear or apple add sweet crunch to this grilled cheese sandwich from “Serve Yourself: Nightly Adventures in Cooking for One” by food and dining editor Joe Yonan. Get the recipe.