7 recipes with kimchi that show its spicy, funky versatility

Kimchi, available in the refrigerated section of many large grocery stores, is a flavor powerhouse. Often made with napa cabbage, the fermented Korean staple instantly adds layers of complex spice and tang to anything it touches. (Note that it often contains fish sauce or shrimp, so look for vegan versions if those ingredients don’t fit your dietary needs.) On top of its delicious taste, kimchi also provides nutritional benefits because “as a fermented food, it is a source of gut-friendly probiotics — good bacteria that are not only good for digestive health but also help the immune system in general,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote.