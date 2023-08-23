7 easy recipes to whip up in your vacation rental

Cooking in an unfamiliar kitchen poses its own issues: Nothing is where it should be, the stove runs extra-hot and your favorite pantry staples are missing. Most rental kitchens also have only the (very) bare essentials in terms of equipment and appliances, often looking a bit worse for wear. But a vacation is all about unwinding, not worrying about conjuring up elaborate meals.
I recommend a couple of things to keep in mind when cooking away from home. Most rentals have the essentials, such as salt, pepper and olive oil, on hand, but if you find yourself without one, it’s worth investing in a small container of whatever is missing — future guests will thank you. Planning ahead is also essential, from packing small kitchen tools, such as actually sharp knives (just make sure to check them if you’re flying!), to making smart, efficient grocery lists. This will help minimize what you have to toss or bring home with you at the end of your stay. Whether you’re staying at a friend’s or renting a place, these recipes will help you navigate your vacation meals seamlessly. Find even more in our recipe archives.
Thai Curry Snow Pea Stir-Fry
Above. Rather than accumulating a bunch of sauces and condiments to make a punchy stir-fry sauce, this dish allows you to lean on one ingredient for a huge boost of flavor: curry paste. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Frittata
This frittata is super adaptable, making it a great choice for vacation cooking. Use up leftover meat and vegetables from other meals, or pick up a couple of your favorites at the store. Get the recipe.
Garlic and Tomato Fish Stew
A one-pot meal is ideal on vacation. If you like fish and are going to be using a lot of herbs during your stay, also consider this Salmon in Packets With Green Herb Marinade — you can make it in the microwave! Get the recipe.
Pasta With Kalamata Olives and Lemon
This pasta is wonderful for many reasons, but chief among them is its simple no-cook sauce. If the store near you has an olive bar, grab your olives there, as they’ll be fresher than their jarred cousins. Serve extra olives with a pre-dinner cocktail for an impromptu aperitivo hour. Get the recipe.
Arugula and Avocado Friendship Sandwich
This veggie-packed turkey sandwich doesn’t require any clunky or expensive condiments. Avocado and cheddar bookend the dish, providing creamy texture and rich flavor. Get the recipe.
Caprese Salad
We love the simple pleasures in life, and this salad is definitely one of them. The stars of the show are the fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and basil, and you need minimal seasoning to make them shine. Get the recipe.
Honeydew Granita With Lime and Mint
A fridge, a fork and a blender are all you need for this ultra-refreshing granita. Get the recipe.