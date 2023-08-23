7 easy recipes to whip up in your vacation rental

It’s the end of August, and it seems like everyone’s out-of-office messages are on. It’s wonderful to take a break from day-to-day stressors and indulge in little luxuries. Going out to eat every day of vacation can be expensive, though, and if you’re staying in a rental, you might want to take advantage of your place’s kitchen and dining area.

Cooking in an unfamiliar kitchen poses its own issues: Nothing is where it should be, the stove runs extra-hot and your favorite pantry staples are missing. Most rental kitchens also have only the (very) bare essentials in terms of equipment and appliances, often looking a bit worse for wear. But a vacation is all about unwinding, not worrying about conjuring up elaborate meals.

I recommend a couple of things to keep in mind when cooking away from home. Most rentals have the essentials, such as salt, pepper and olive oil, on hand, but if you find yourself without one, it’s worth investing in a small container of whatever is missing — future guests will thank you. Planning ahead is also essential, from packing small kitchen tools, such as actually sharp knives (just make sure to check them if you’re flying!), to making smart, efficient grocery lists. This will help minimize what you have to toss or bring home with you at the end of your stay. Whether you’re staying at a friend’s or renting a place, these recipes will help you navigate your vacation meals seamlessly. Find even more in our recipe archives.