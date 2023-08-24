Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Three wines from Down Under this week: An Aussie cabernet from Coonawarra, plus a textbook sauvignon blanc and an outstanding pinot gris from New Zealand. Quarisa Mrs. Q Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Never ask what’s for dinner again. Get one quick recipe in your inbox Monday through Thursday to inspire delicious meals. ArrowRight StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) Coonawarra, Australia, $17 Coonawarra is one of Australia’s best-known regions for cabernet sauvignon. This wine is a good introduction — sweet blackberry and cherry flavors wrap themselves around a tannic core. This is a wine for burgers or something simple off the grill. Or crack the screw top open when you place the Grubhub order. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent. BW: 530 grams (Average).

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

GREAT VALUE

Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc 2020/2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $20

Here’s sauvignon blanc with a perfect balance between ripe flavors of peach, nectarine and passion fruit and the racy, grassy character New Zealand is known for. This lovely quaffable wine has a tendency to disappear before you realize it. I tasted the 2020; the local distributor has since switched over to the 2021 vintage. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 560 grams (Average).

Advertisement

Share this article Share

GREAT VALUE

Te Pa Pinot Gris 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $22

This is an exceptionally lively pinot gris, with more zip of acidity than typical of the grape, along with depth and length. This cries out for roast or grilled chicken or pork, and maybe a plane ticket to New Zealand. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).

Imported by Banville Wine Merchants. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants and Artisans & Vines.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers, distributors, and your favorite local wine store. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed. Have wine questions for Dave McIntyre? Send them to Food@washpost.com.