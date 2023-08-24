Three wines from Down Under this week: An Aussie cabernet from Coonawarra, plus a textbook sauvignon blanc and an outstanding pinot gris from New Zealand.
Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc 2020/2021
Marlborough, New Zealand, $20
Here’s sauvignon blanc with a perfect balance between ripe flavors of peach, nectarine and passion fruit and the racy, grassy character New Zealand is known for. This lovely quaffable wine has a tendency to disappear before you realize it. I tasted the 2020; the local distributor has since switched over to the 2021 vintage. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 560 grams (Average).
Te Pa Pinot Gris 2022
Marlborough, New Zealand, $22
This is an exceptionally lively pinot gris, with more zip of acidity than typical of the grape, along with depth and length. This cries out for roast or grilled chicken or pork, and maybe a plane ticket to New Zealand. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).
