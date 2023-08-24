Peaches and tomatoes take a spicy, crunchy, tangy turn in this chaat

Share Comment on this story Comment

At Rasika in downtown Washington, you can order a dish of baby spinach — each leaf lightly battered and quickly fried until crisp — drizzled with yogurt, tamarind and date chutney, sprinkled with minced red onions, tomatoes and cilantro. It is fragrant and pungent, warm and cooling, sweet and sour — all at once. It’s the restaurant’s version of palak chaat, and in addition to being a bestseller, it’s an exemplary rendition of an Indian chaat. “If I ever took it off the menu, I would lose my job,” executive chef Vikram Sunderam says with a chuckle.

Chaat comes from a word that in Hindi and Urdu means “to lick” or “to taste.” Accordingly, chaats are a category of snack and street food. Eaten at all times of the day, they are generally served as small plates or large bites. “You can make a chaat out of anything,” says chef and author Maneet Chauhan. Her 2020 book, “Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India,” changed the way I look at snacks and meals.

The genre is wonderfully broad and defined more by the flavors and textural characteristics of each dish than specific ingredients, cooking techniques or occasion. Chaats lean vegetarian, but can also be made with fish or meats. They can be entirely savory or mostly sweet, but are often a little of each. Sunderam and Chauhan agree that texture is a key element in any chaat. “There must be some crispiness,” Chauhan says. “You want a balance, so that when you bite into something soft, behind it there is something crunchy,” Sunderam says.

Advertisement

“Growing up in India, one of my favorite things was the seasonality of fruits,” Chauhan says. “When you go to buy fruit from a street vendor, they’ll always ask if you want it plain or made into a chaat. It totally changes your perception of what fruit can be.”

Share this article Share

If you order your fruit to be made into a chaat, vendors will commonly dress ripe mango, melon or other cut fruit with lime juice and chaat masala, a dry spice blend that adds savory, sour, smoky and spicy-hot notes to each bite. (Chauhan notes that vendors in Mexico do the same thing, using lime juice and Tajín to add acidity, spice and heat to sweet, ripe fruit.) Often, an element of crunch is added in the form of nuts, seeds or crispy chips called sev.

These last lazy days of summer have me craving fruit chaats, but I don’t live in India. So I asked the experts for help on how to create a good one.

Advertisement

“The ripeness of the fruit is essential in fruit chaats,” Chauhan says. “Then, the other elements just add to it — it’s a party in your mouth. You take a first bite, and it’s announcing itself: ‘Hello! I’m spicy! I’m savory! I’m tart! I’m sweet!’ The flavors should be unexpected, to keep you guessing, to keep you wanting another bite as you put the puzzle of tastes together.”

Often, but not always, fruit chaats are finished with a sprinkle of chaat masala. The complex and heady spice mix has no easy substitute. “It’s a little tangy, it has a little heat to it, it’s savory,” Sunderam says. Chefs often make their own blends. Most are based on amchoor, which is dried and finely ground unripe green mango that provides a pungent sourness, and kala namak, which is black salt that adds an umami flavor some describe as a little smoky or sulfurous. Cumin, coriander, fennel seed, ginger, black pepper, chili powder and other spices are common additions. “It’s not necessary for all chaats,” Sunderam says, “but all chaats need some form of pungency.” If that doesn’t come from the spice blend, it must come from a chutney or other element, such as tamarind paste.

This Peach and Tomato Chaat is designed with that in mind. Lime juice, fresh ginger, a touch of fresh chile and a bit of sugar or honey form a dressing with chaat masala that helps pull the juices out of the ripe fruit. If you can’t find chaat masala, you can skip it, because the honey, ginger and tamarind paste offer a similar sort of pungency. Whatever you do, don’t skip the crunchy bits. They’ll keep you coming back for more of this firework of flavors.