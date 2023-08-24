Parchment-wrapped fish and vegetables is pretty (and) delicious

Share Comment on this story Comment

I am such a big fan of seafood, some days I look back and realize I ate it for breakfast (smoked salmon on a bagel), lunch (a salad with tuna), and dinner (shrimp or a fish fillet). That reality makes it all the more shocking to me that 80 to 90 percent of people in the US don’t eat the recommended minimum of two meals of seafood weekly.

There are many compelling reasons to do so: The culinary options are boundless, it’s conveniently quick-cooking and the health benefits are remarkable. Fish provides health-protective omega-3 fats, essential minerals and protein. Plus, there’s the displacement factor — when you eat more seafood, you’re likely eating less meat.

Whether you have been contemplating getting more fish into your meal rotation or you are already a fish lover like I am, this recipe is a sure win. It’s brimming with French Mediterranean flavors, is fast and easy to pull together, but also has a company-worthy elegance to it.

It essentially involves piling ingredients onto parchment paper — first a handful of thin green beans, then grape tomatoes, and on top of that a fillet of flounder or sole. These mild, flakey varieties are ideal for seafood beginners who may be wary of a prominent “fishy” flavor, but any relatively thin fish fillet will work — snapper or trout would be nice, too.

On top of the fish goes a tapenade-like mixture of finely chopped olives seasoned with garlic, thyme, lemon zest and black pepper. (If you have a jar of olive tapenade in your refrigerator you could certainly use it instead.)

After drizzling the pile with oil and lemon juice you seal up the parchment to form packets. If the idea of folding the parchment feels intimidating, you could place a piece of foil under the parchment at the start, and simply crunch it up to close. (While it is probably fine to cook directly in aluminum foil on occasion, I generally avoid doing so to avoid aluminum leaking into the food.)

After 12 minutes in the oven, you open the packets and the fragrant steam clears to reveal a flaky fish fillet, crisps-tender green beans and softened tomatoes, all perfectly cooked in lemony juices and punched up with the flavors of olive topping.

Serve it directly in the packets or transfer the contents of each to serving plates. Just be sure to include all the mouth-watering juices. I like to serve mine with rice, quinoa or crusty bread to sop them all up.

Garnished with lemon wedges and fresh parsley, it’s a dish I bet you’ll want to make again and again, and might even be the one to get you on board with seafood in general.