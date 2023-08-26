9 breakfast recipes for kids on the go

I did not truly know the meaning of a busy morning until I had a kid. Get out of bed, get dressed, brush teeth, fill the backpack, make a dash for the bus — and, oh yeah, eat breakfast.

In addition to the time crunch of simply finding a few minutes to actually eat, not everyone is ready to chow down that early in the morning. Ideally, then, weekday breakfasts should be fast, enticing and filling, even in a small package.