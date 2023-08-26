9 breakfast recipes for kids on the go

These ideas culled from our Recipe Finder tick a lot of those boxes. Even better, they can all be made in advance for grab-and-go speed and portability for both children and adults.
Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Almond Breakfast Cookies
These gluten-free, vegan bites look like dessert, but they’re packed with nutrition thanks to oats, almond meal, ground flaxseed and almond butter. Get the recipe.
Egg and Bacon Mini Stratas
You’ll need to plan ahead to assemble or prebake these delightful, savory cups. The assembled stratas bake in 20 minutes if you’re the early riser parent, or fully cooked ones can be reheated in the oven or microwave. Get the recipe.
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins With Honey and Cardamom
Whole grains, oil and a modest amount of honey keep these muffins bursting with berries on the better-for-you side. Get the recipe.
Breakfast Smoothie Pack
Stash individual portions for these no-added-sugar smoothies in the freezer. In the morning, just add milk and blend. Get the recipe.
Banana Breakfast Bars
Banana bread meets granola bar in these gluten-free squares that can be baked and stored at room temp for the entire school week. To make the bars vegan, swap agave in for the honey. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Pancakes
This recipe lets you make a big-batch breakfast that your family can customize with the toppings of their choice. Leftovers reheat well in the microwave, especially with a drizzle of maple syrup. Get the recipe.
Black Bean Breakfast Burritos
I almost always have a supply of these burritos in my freezer. Thaw in the microwave, and then crisp and heat through in a skillet. Get the recipe.
Mini Quiches With Phyllo Crust
Here’s another family-friendly recipe that lets everyone pick their own adventure when it comes to filling. These reheat best in the oven or toaster oven to crisp up the phyllo crust. Get the recipe.
Granola Wedges
Pick any combination of dried fruit you like for these wedges that are a great alternative to store-bought bars. Store for up to 10 days. Get the recipe.