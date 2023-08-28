7 honey recipes that marry sweet with savory

August 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)
Honey is produced by bees transforming flower nectar into sweet gold. Depending on the flowers, the resulting honey can have a range of hues and flavors. When it comes to sweetness levels, honey is more saccharine than table sugar, so use it judiciously. While adding a sweetener to savory dishes might sound counterintuitive to novice cooks, the more experienced among us know that sugar can be used to mask undesirable flavors, enhance good ones, improve mouthfeel and aid in browning.

These recipes from our database showcase just how much honey’s floral sweetness can add to savory dishes.

Ginger-Poached Salmon With Orange and Honey

Above. Salmon fillets are poached in a flavorful mixture of chicken broth, ginger, orange zest and juice, and honey. Once the fish is cooked, the liquid is transformed into a luscious sauce for serving. Get the recipe.

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts With Honey-Lemon Vinaigrette

An easy honey-lemon vinaigrette offers a lovely sweet-and-sour contrast to the bitterness of air fried Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe.

Sheet Pan Honey-Garlic Chicken and Broccoli

Honey and brown sugar add layers of sweetness to this simple-yet-satisfying sheet-pan supper. Get the recipe.

Honey-Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Chimichurri

The honey in this recipe helps to enhance the natural sweetness of the carrots. To use the whole vegetable, a bright chimichurri sauce is made using the leafy carrot tops. Get the recipe.

Gochujang-Honey Skirt Steak

This five-ingredient recipe is packed with sweet, spicy and umami flavors thanks to honey and gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste. Get the recipe.

Honey-Garlic Tofu With Sauteed Broccoli and Sugar Snap Peas

Soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, garlic and scallion form a tasty sauce for seared cubes of tofu to serve with rice and sauteed vegetables. If there are leftovers, you can give them new life by transforming them into fried rice. Get the recipe.

Hot Honey Shrimp With Summer Slaw

Store-bought or homemade hot honey adds sweet heat to quick-cooking shrimp served with a summer slaw. Get the recipe. (If you’re looking for another way to enjoy hot honey, check out these Fried Chicken or Mushroom Sandwiches With Hot Honey and Slaw.)

