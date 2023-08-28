7 honey recipes that marry sweet with savory

These recipes from our database showcase just how much honey’s floral sweetness can add to savory dishes.
Ginger-Poached Salmon With Orange and Honey
Above. Salmon fillets are poached in a flavorful mixture of chicken broth, ginger, orange zest and juice, and honey. Once the fish is cooked, the liquid is transformed into a luscious sauce for serving. Get the recipe.
Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts With Honey-Lemon Vinaigrette
An easy honey-lemon vinaigrette offers a lovely sweet-and-sour contrast to the bitterness of air fried Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Honey-Garlic Chicken and Broccoli
Honey and brown sugar add layers of sweetness to this simple-yet-satisfying sheet-pan supper. Get the recipe.
Honey-Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Chimichurri
The honey in this recipe helps to enhance the natural sweetness of the carrots. To use the whole vegetable, a bright chimichurri sauce is made using the leafy carrot tops. Get the recipe.
Gochujang-Honey Skirt Steak
This five-ingredient recipe is packed with sweet, spicy and umami flavors thanks to honey and gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste. Get the recipe.
Honey-Garlic Tofu With Sauteed Broccoli and Sugar Snap Peas
Soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, garlic and scallion form a tasty sauce for seared cubes of tofu to serve with rice and sauteed vegetables. If there are leftovers, you can give them new life by transforming them into fried rice. Get the recipe.
Hot Honey Shrimp With Summer Slaw
Store-bought or homemade hot honey adds sweet heat to quick-cooking shrimp served with a summer slaw. Get the recipe. (If you’re looking for another way to enjoy hot honey, check out these Fried Chicken or Mushroom Sandwiches With Hot Honey and Slaw.)