7 honey recipes that marry sweet with savory

Honey is produced by bees transforming flower nectar into sweet gold. Depending on the flowers, the resulting honey can have a range of hues and flavors. When it comes to sweetness levels, honey is more saccharine than table sugar, so use it judiciously. While adding a sweetener to savory dishes might sound counterintuitive to novice cooks, the more experienced among us know that sugar can be used to mask undesirable flavors, enhance good ones, improve mouthfeel and aid in browning.