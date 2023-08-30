Turn up the heat with 9 spicy recipes for noodles, soups and more

We’ve hit one of my favorite transitional periods of the year. School is back in session, and that energy is still palpable and exciting to me even though I haven’t stepped foot in a classroom in a while. There’s still an abundance of fresh produce at farmers markets, but every weekend I notice the changes in inventory, ushering out the old and bringing in the new. And despite some hot days ahead, the weather is slowly, mercifully, cooling down. It all feels like a new beginning.

I love spicy food any time of year, but it feels particularly appropriate to incorporate into meals right now. Maybe you’re trying to savor the late summer heat or looking for ways to warm up as the temperatures drop. Perhaps you’re a little shy with spice, and want to take this time to ease it into your repertoire. Regardless, these recipes are a great way to add a spicy twist to your cooking. Not a fan of the heat? Don’t worry — we have plenty of other recipes in our archives.