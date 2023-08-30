Turn up the heat with 9 spicy recipes for noodles, soups and more

I love spicy food any time of year, but it feels particularly appropriate to incorporate into meals right now. Maybe you’re trying to savor the late summer heat or looking for ways to warm up as the temperatures drop. Perhaps you’re a little shy with spice, and want to take this time to ease it into your repertoire. Regardless, these recipes are a great way to add a spicy twist to your cooking. Not a fan of the heat? Don’t worry — we have plenty of other recipes in our archives.
Spicy Umami Pasta
Above. This pantry pasta is a wonderful explosion of flavor. The beauty of it is that you can use any spicy chile paste you have around, such as sambal oelek, sriracha, gochujang and more. Get the recipe.
Spicy Peanut Chicken Stir-Fry
Stir-fries are always a good way to get your fix for spicy food. This one features a homemade peanut sauce that’s amped up with crushed red pepper flakes and ginger. Want to try spicy chicken a different way? Take a look at this Spicy Chicken Parmesan. Get the recipe.
Roasted Broccoli Tartine With Spicy Whipped Beans
Toast is often thought of as a bland food, reserved for upset stomachs or even as a mitigator for spicy meals. This tartine with sriracha-laced whipped beans challenges that notion, and does so deliciously. For a meatier toast, try these Spicy Chorizo Baked Beans. Get the recipe.
Refrigerated Spicy and Sour Tomatoes
Use up the last of your summer bounty to make these lip-smacking pickled tomatoes. In Ukraine, they’re often served on the side of stews and roasts, or as a companion to ice-cold vodka. Get the recipe.
Collard Greens and Potato Soup With Chile Oil
Soup season is fast approaching, and we’re looking for recipes to add into our rotation. This soup definitely earns its place with a comforting savory broth, hearty vegetables and a spicy chile oil twist. Get the recipe.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
This smart play on a lobster roll is an easier, more accessible way to capture the flavor of late summer. It’s also got a kick that you won’t find in Maine, thanks to the addition of horseradish, cayenne and hot sauce. For more spicy shrimp recipes, try this Hot Honey Shrimp With Summer Slaw. Get the recipe.
Chili Oil Noodles With Steamed Bok Choy
Chili oil is a staple in our books, and here it shines as part of a glossy sauce for udon noodles and bok choy. It’s a simple 20-minute recipe that’s seriously satisfying — perfect for college students who might want a break from ramen. For more spicy noodles, try these Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles. Get the recipe.
Crispy Smashed Beets With Garlic, Scallions and Chile
You can crush potatoes and smack cucumbers, so why not smash some beets? This side dish is layered with a range of flavors and textures, and gets its kick from sliced red chile. Get the recipe.
Spicy Margarita
Cocktails can be spicy, too! This margarita incorporates jalapeños (or serranos, if you really want to dial up the heat). Get the recipe.